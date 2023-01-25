Two key Patriots players make PFWA’s All-Rookie Team

Two members of the New England Patriots were named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie Team. Marcus Jones was the selection for punt returner, and Brenden Schooler was the selection for special teams player.

Jones was a versatile player for New England this season. He had a walk-off, game-winning touchdown on a punt return, along with a pick-six and a touchdown reception. He was named a First-Team All-Pro as a punt returner as well.

Schooler burst onto the scene as an undrafted rookie out of training camp. He was a valuable special teams player and created many memorable moments for the Patriots on the field.

His excitement over a forced fumble against the Cleveland Browns was one that made the rounds on social media. He attempted to give the ball to Bill Belichick, but the Patriots coach completely ignored the gesture and flat-out refused to join him in celebration. It had to be one of the funniest snubs of the 2022 season.

Rookie Brendan Schooler tries to give Belichick his fumble recovery. Belichick wasn’t having it pic.twitter.com/Z63qErocby — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 16, 2022

Seeing the success of both Jones and Schooler is a great sign for a Patriots team that has struggled recenty. A talented 2022 rookie class gives hope for a brighter future in New England.

