Two former ‘Bama RB’s ranked in ESPN’s top 10 fantasy running back rankings

Over the past 17 years, nobody has consistently produced more NFL-ready running backs than Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. From two Heisman trophy winners to five running backs selected in the first round of the NFL draft, what they have done down in Tuscaloosa is truly unprecedented.

In a league that is becoming increasingly more pass-happy, it is becoming harder and harder to find good running backs. However, Alabama is still producing elite talent with guys like Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs at the top of their game.

The NFL season may still be four or five months away, but fantasy football is slowly starting to turn the corner with many dynasty leagues being in the middle of their drafts. ESPN Fantasy Football ranked their top ten fantasy backs ahead of the 2024 season, and both Henry and Gibbs made the list.

For Gibbs, he is shifty and hard to tackle in the open field, but also has a ton of value in the receiving game. As for Derrick Henry, he is Mr. Reliable and even though it will be his first year in Baltimore, it will be a crazy seamless transition. QB Lamar Jackson and Henry will make for one of the most dynamic backfields this league has ever seen.

.@BreeceH is rising up the running back rankings 📈 pic.twitter.com/yjHH2VtHeg — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) May 21, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow former Alabama players in the NFL and Alabama football news as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire