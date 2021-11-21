Three early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 12

Last call on Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers (51 percent rostered)

Cam Newton had quite the return to fantasy relevance back in Week 10, scoring two touchdowns even though he didn't start the game at quarterback.

Well, he started the game in Week 11 against Washington and delivered a vintage performance. Cam completed 20-of-25 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns long with 46 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Washington's defense isn't great, but we must accept Newton as a top-12 fantasy quarterback option thanks to his ability to run the ball and score in the red zone as a rushing threat. Go check if he's available in your league.

In need of some wide receiver help?

Two secondary receivers could provide a boost to your fantasy corps. Many thought Van Jefferson's value got torpedoed after the Rams added Odell Beckham Jr. That wasn't so after Robert Woods tore his ACL days after the acquisition, as Jefferson commanded 7 targets (second on the team after Cooper Kupp) in Week 10, catching three balls for 54 yards. You expect OBJ to eventually get acclimated to this high-powered offense, but until that happens, Jefferson looks like he'll maintain his target share for now. He could provide some flex value ahead of a potentially high-scoring matchup with the Packers in Week 12.

Speaking of the Packers, MVS delivered a huge game in Week 11 against the Vikings. Valdes-Scantling commanded 10 targets and completed 4 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. This came on a day Davante Adams caught seven balls for 115 yards and two scores.

The Packers' offense clearly lives and dies through the Adams-Rodgers connection, but MVS has shown he can deliver, especially with Allen Lazard inactive.

The Rams would do well the stick Jalen Ramsey on Adams next week, which could equate to another solid outing for MVS. He's widely available if you need a wideout filler in Week 12 (and beyond).