Two Celtics players on Team USA's 2024 Olympics roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will have two players with Team USA during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that USA Basketball finalized 11 players on its 12-man roster for the Paris Games. Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday will represent the C's on a loaded squad headlined by superstars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant. Team USA may initially keep one open spot on the roster, per Wojnarowski.

Here are the 11 players currently on the team:

ESPN Sources: USA Basketball is finalizing its 2024 Paris Olympics roster with Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis. Team may initially keep one open spot. pic.twitter.com/kO7TREBVDK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2024

Team USA is seeking its fifth consecutive gold medal in the Olympics. The Paris Games are scheduled to run from July 26 to Aug. 11.

Tatum is coming off his fifth All-Star season. The 26-year-old averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field.

Holiday averaged 12.5 points (48 percent FG), 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in his first season as a Celtic. The veteran guard signed a four-year contract extension with Boston last week.

Tatum and Holiday helped the Celtics to a league-best 64-18 record in 2023-24. They'll have a chance to lead Boston to its first title since 2008 when the NBA playoffs get underway next week.