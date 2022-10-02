Twitter reacts to Yan Xioanan’s win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Fight Night 211
UFC Fight Night 211 took place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the main event, Yan Xioanan solidified top contender status when she defeated Mackenzie Dern by majority decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-47).
As is the case with every UFC main event, the MMA community had plenty to say about it on Twitter. Everyone has an opinion. Check out below what MMA Twitter had to say about Xioanan’s win.
Jamahal Hill
Yan not coming to tussle let’s see what’s poppin!!!
— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 2, 2022
Luke Thomas
Time for #UFCVegas61 main event between Dern and Yan. Close to being a grappler vs. striker match-up. Really curious to see how Dern's striking defense or takedown ability looks here.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 2, 2022
Joaquin Buckley
Yan getting busy #UFCVegas61
— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) October 2, 2022
Aaron Bronsteter
10-9 Yan. Great round for her, kept distance and escaped all attempted takedowns but all it takes is one mistake and Dern will drown you. She needs to continue to be disciplined.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 2, 2022
Ben Askren
Tough round for Dern, she can’t figure out how to get a TD. Let’s see if he pressure works more in R2
— Funky (@Benaskren) October 2, 2022
Pannie Kianzad
This is such a fun fight #ufcvegas
— Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) October 2, 2022
Mac Mally
*Mackenzie Dern grappling in Venum shorts*
Mark Zuckerberg:#UFCVegas61 pic.twitter.com/RZvPUHHY26
— MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) October 2, 2022
Al Iaquinta
The best part about the ufc events live is the crowd going nutso like stay home bro wtf
— Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) October 2, 2022
Billy Quarantillo
1-1 but dern ran away with that round! #UFCVegas61
— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 2, 2022
Danny Segura
Mackenzie Dern's jiu-jitsu is a treat to watch. #UFCVegas61
— Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) October 2, 2022
Ariane Lipski
Jiu Jitsu class in the 2nd round @MackenzieDern 🇧🇷🥋#UFCVegas61
— Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) October 2, 2022
Kevin Iole
Big shot from Yan and Dern is hurt
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 2, 2022
Phoenix Carnavale
Can we just give Yan a round of applause for surviving that ? #UFCVegas61
— phoenix carnevale (@microphonephoen) October 2, 2022
Adam Martin
29-28 Yan through three rounds. We are going to need the championship rounds to decide this one. #UFCVegas61
— Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 2, 2022
Raquel Pennington
Tecia might kick my ass for this one 🤷🏽♀️😂 but I’m a fan of @MackenzieDern her ground game continues to amaze me! @ufc
— Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) October 2, 2022
Mike Rhodes
Derns striking stinks and her wrestling is way below the level of her jiu jitsu
— Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) October 2, 2022
Marcel Dorff
I feel like many people didn't give Yan enough credit for he TD defense…and I'm one of these people. 3-1 Yan. #UFCVegas61
— Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) October 2, 2022
Aaron Bronsteter
Team Alpha Male corner pic.twitter.com/rbjKLjKRqy
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 2, 2022
Alan Jouban
3-1 Yan. Dern needs a finish! #UFCVegas61
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 2, 2022
Eryk Anders
Why can we watch people beat the shit out of and bleed on each other but they try to bleep the cussing? The cussing is the cherry on top
— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) October 2, 2022
Michael Chiesa
Draw or nah? #UFCVegas61
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) October 2, 2022
Jalin Turner
Amazing performance by these two ladies 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #UFCVegas61
— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 2, 2022
Sean Sheehan
47-47 for me. @MMADecisions #UFCVegas61
— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) October 2, 2022
Terrance McKinney
They’re lettin Mark Zuckerberg pick the winner tonight
— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 2, 2022
MMA Junkie result
#UFCVegas61 results: Yan Xiaonan def. Mackenzie Dern via majority decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-47)
Full results: https://t.co/lPMhnJjx4i pic.twitter.com/sFczpBHKEp
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 2, 2022
Jared Vanderaa
Great win for Yan #ufcvegas61
— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) October 2, 2022
Marina Rodriguez
Amazing fight ladies! #UFCVegas61 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) October 2, 2022
Angela Hill
Great fight, just gonna throw it out there that I still felt like I beat Xiaonan Yan when we fought, but she looked much improved tonight. Dern is dangerous af, great job ladies. #OnlySlightlySaltyAnge #UFCVegas61
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 2, 2022
Kendra Lust
I thought u won that also. Great fight tonight from the ladies 💪🏻
— Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) October 2, 2022
Adam Martin
Mike Bell, who is one of MMA’s best judges, was the lone judge to give a 10-8 in round 5.
I’m happy a lot of my Twitter friends won on Yan as an underdog. But objectively speaking, that’s a 10-8 and it should have been a draw. #UFCVegas61
— Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 2, 2022
Caposa
They're pretty much going back to 2005 10-8 rules. That's how you have to think about it. Has to be a true mugging
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 2, 2022
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 211.
[vertical-gallery id=2585740]
[vertical-gallery id=2585738]