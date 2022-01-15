Twitter reacts to the Texans interviewing former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores

The Houston Texans have interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores for their coaching vacancy.

Flores compiled a 24-25 record with the Dolphins in his three seasons with the AFC East club. Although the Dolphins did not qualify for the postseason in any of his campaigns with Miami, Flores left the Dolphins with two consecutive winning seasons and a 19-14 record in the past two years.

Whoever comes in behind Flores will need to build upon the success he laid, not put the franchise in reverse.

The Texans have taken note of Flores’ success in Miami and brought him in for an interview. A former New England Patriots assistant coach, Flores has plenty of connection to Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

I could coach better than Brian Flores imo — Kevin (@TheKCapcha) January 15, 2022

I’m a Bengals fan but if y’all really hire Brian Flores y’all will be automatically be my 2nd team. This guy is the GOAT. — Kori (@CincyKori) January 15, 2022

Brian Flores has been interviewed 👀 #Texans — big ounce (@_bigounce) January 15, 2022

The most underserved firing I've ever seen is the Dolphins not bringing back Brian Flores. Something tells me the Dolphins are going to regret it — Wisco Sports (@Dongard12) January 15, 2022

It's gonna be REAL interesting to see what Brian Flores defense looks like without an elite secondary with names like Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, and Jevon Holland. Without X and Byron they lost to JAX for example. — Steven the Heathen (@JerseyFinFan) January 15, 2022

Y’all do realize this Brian Flores interview with the Texans was planned before they even fired David Culley right? — Brock Bennett (@BBennett1992) January 15, 2022

First official head coach interview for the #Texans ☑️ I’d be a fan of a Brian Flores hire and glad he got the first interview. You can find my full thoughts on him, other candidates and this whole situation here: https://t.co/4aPz2pLkpY https://t.co/Q0d7bMNAJ7 pic.twitter.com/V1UMxA4iZr — Jordan (@Texans_Thoughts) January 15, 2022

Texans completed their Interview with former Dolphins HC Brian Flores Not even sure how this information just came out, however I’m excited that the Texans are off to a fast start Expect a request to interview NE Lb coach/de facto DC Jerod Mayo come soon after the pats game pic.twitter.com/sch7Lr6GNr — Drew (@IndepthTexans) January 15, 2022

Wild that nothing leaked or came out about us interviewing Brian Flores today, also that Nick Caserio JUST did a meeting with media this morning. Would expect more surprises soon, and for a lot of information from ppl to be false, seems like Nick doesn’t leak info AT ALL. — Clutch City Entertainment (@ClutchCityENTX) January 15, 2022

HIRE BRIAN FLORES RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/vr1u33mlQg — John Jackson (@realjohnjackson) January 15, 2022

I need the Texans to do whatever it takes to get Brian Flores to sign by tomorrow — Lamar Silas (@YD5Racks) January 15, 2022

A guy who could really Benefit from the Texans Hiring Brian Flores is Lonnie Johnson Brian Flores runs a blitz heavy, press man defense, and Lonnie’s best trait would have to be press coverage, he has the length and physicality, leave him at CB let him grow if Flores comes pic.twitter.com/J9ObHYd2Ls — Drew (@IndepthTexans) January 15, 2022

Texans fans, let’s settle down because Brian Flores did an interview with Chicago too. That tells me these are virtual interviews and it won’t be a sure hiring for another 2 months. I really think Watson gets traded first. Mills is their guy & HC has to be all in on him too — Texans Resurrection Era (@htwnhlditdwn) January 15, 2022

Brian Flores is going to Houston and Watson is staying with him.. book it — Cyrus (@758Cyrus) January 15, 2022

