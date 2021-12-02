Twitter reacts: Shone Washington commits to Georgia football

The Georgia Bulldogs have added commitment No. 24 in the class of 2022. Three-star defensive tackle recruit Shone Washington plans to enroll early and practice with Georgia ahead of the bowl game.

Georgia has commitments from four defensive linemen in the class of 2022, which is the top-ranked class in the country.

Washington received interest from top programs, including USC, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, LSU. Washington originally committed to the in-state LSU Tigers, but later backed off his decision.

Washington announced his commitment to Georgia over Florida on Nov. 29.

Washington has great size at 6 feet, 3 inches, 300 pounds.

Sedrick Van Pran, UGA’s starting center, went to Warren Easton High School, which is the same high school as Washington. Warren Easton is located in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Here’s how UGA football Twitter reacted to Washington’s commitment:

GO DAWGS !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) November 30, 2021

BREAKING !! 3 ⭐️ SHONE WASHINGTON OUT OF NEW ORLEANS HAS COMMITTED THE G !GO DAWGS !! #CommittotheG 🐶 pic.twitter.com/AZEMKKwzU9 — Caleb Figgures (@CalebFiggures) November 30, 2021

Three-star DL Shone Washington has committed to #UGA, he announced on his instagram. Washington, who plays for Warren Easton in New Orleans, decommitted from LSU in January. #Georgia now with 24 commits in the No. 1 2022 recruiting class. — McClain (@McclainBaxley) November 30, 2021

He’s a Dawg! Shone Washington is a Dawg!!! — Allyson (@ally32250) November 30, 2021

Georgia – Battling for the No. 1 Class – dips into La. to add a fourth talented DT to their 2022 class in Shone Washington ⬇️ #UGA #Dawgs @EDGEASSASSINS https://t.co/w4qfNIaUjk — Craig Haubert (@CraigHaubert) November 30, 2021

