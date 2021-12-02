Twitter reacts: Shone Washington commits to Georgia football

The Georgia Bulldogs have added commitment No. 24 in the class of 2022. Three-star defensive tackle recruit Shone Washington plans to enroll early and practice with Georgia ahead of the bowl game.

Georgia has commitments from four defensive linemen in the class of 2022, which is the top-ranked class in the country.

Washington received interest from top programs, including USC, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, LSU. Washington originally committed to the in-state LSU Tigers, but later backed off his decision.

Washington announced his commitment to Georgia over Florida on Nov. 29.

Washington has great size at 6 feet, 3 inches, 300 pounds.

Sedrick Van Pran, UGA’s starting center, went to Warren Easton High School, which is the same high school as Washington. Warren Easton is located in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Here’s how UGA football Twitter reacted to Washington’s commitment:

