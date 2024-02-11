Twitter reacts to Reba McEntire’s performance of National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers officially got underway after Reba McEntire’s performance of the National Anthem at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.

McEntire, a three-time Grammy winner known as the “Queen of Country”, put on a dazzling display with her rendition of the anthem and gave users on social media plenty to talk about before the game kicked off.

Preceded by a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Andra Day, and “America the Beautiful” by Post Malone, McEntire’s National Anthem stole the show.

Take a look at her performance of the song:

The stadium, packed to the gills with some of the world’s most recognizable celebrities, was prepared for the coin toss after her outstanding showing and prepared for what promises to be an intriguing matchup between the NFL’s top teams.

Check out some of Twitter’s top reactions to McEntire’s performance below:

I am so ready https://t.co/7ZfIiOv1vx — Ryzu (@Ryzu_Music) February 11, 2024

my queen 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 singing it as it should be done—no dramatics https://t.co/yWI7pKFiGe — Callie Simpson (@callie7ann) February 11, 2024

I bet under 90.5 seconds, I’ve already taken an L tonight https://t.co/ETaJt8ANnq — Blake (@blakenyjets) February 11, 2024

Reba with a beautiful national anthem to start the #SuperBowl #Reba https://t.co/cOhnAT1HoF — Jeremy Richardson (@Jeremy_Rich12) February 11, 2024

a mother to many https://t.co/0GFaCXjyBp — alyssa (@midniqhtsky) February 11, 2024

Reba continues to be an icon! Absolutely amazing! https://t.co/vpW9aMAp38 — Mitchell (@Mitch__Thornton) February 11, 2024

shes a legend and always will be 😭 https://t.co/NfhSmQegBj — Heather ⁷ (@btsjk_32) February 11, 2024

Love this opening thank you Reba https://t.co/47PALZlyyw — Veeeeee (@AngelicSummer30) February 11, 2024

Okay Reba!! She did amazing. 🎶 https://t.co/2MBpnZab5d — Smirky 🔜 PAX East (@_Smirky) February 11, 2024

My girl Crushed it ! https://t.co/MsjM4SODTK — 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈⚧💛 womans right are human rights (@bbrae990) February 11, 2024

They could never make me hate you. https://t.co/scVM5a4MMk — Master Spinna (@bigfineeee) February 11, 2024

(absolutely an amazing singing voice https://t.co/TfcUqIthUq — somewhat better.. (@octoling_maid) February 11, 2024

Chills, even better in person https://t.co/AuA0o9S4Mc — Brad 🇦🇺🦘 (@_____Brad______) February 11, 2024

Thank you @NFL for having Reba to sing this! She did it proud 🥲 ❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/P7rcs9N7w2 — 🌹Lynn💃🚖🎶☀️ #TeamReba (@Fancyreba1) February 11, 2024

She put a little twang on it 😌 I love her https://t.co/UiWawGPuwm — detrimental to my mental 🐌 (@lgbtommysnail) February 11, 2024

Reba was having herself a good little time lol that was effortlessly done well #SuperBowl https://t.co/QpjozYYeE7 — Jazz (@CelebJazz) February 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire