Twitter reacts to Reba McEntire’s performance of National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII
The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers officially got underway after Reba McEntire’s performance of the National Anthem at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.
McEntire, a three-time Grammy winner known as the “Queen of Country”, put on a dazzling display with her rendition of the anthem and gave users on social media plenty to talk about before the game kicked off.
Preceded by a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Andra Day, and “America the Beautiful” by Post Malone, McEntire’s National Anthem stole the show.
Take a look at her performance of the song:
.@reba sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/yEQi89hYGg
— NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024
The stadium, packed to the gills with some of the world’s most recognizable celebrities, was prepared for the coin toss after her outstanding showing and prepared for what promises to be an intriguing matchup between the NFL’s top teams.
Check out some of Twitter’s top reactions to McEntire’s performance below:
I am so ready https://t.co/7ZfIiOv1vx
— Ryzu (@Ryzu_Music) February 11, 2024
my queen 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
singing it as it should be done—no dramatics https://t.co/yWI7pKFiGe
— Callie Simpson (@callie7ann) February 11, 2024
I bet under 90.5 seconds, I’ve already taken an L tonight https://t.co/ETaJt8ANnq
— Blake (@blakenyjets) February 11, 2024
Reba with a beautiful national anthem to start the #SuperBowl #Reba https://t.co/cOhnAT1HoF
— Jeremy Richardson (@Jeremy_Rich12) February 11, 2024
Who doesn’t like Reba?! #SuperBowl https://t.co/b5vYmCWwGg
— Armani_Hines (@ArmaniHinesTV) February 11, 2024
Take that Barbra Jean!!!! https://t.co/WJVEh3C9k9
— Ashleigh L-M (@onlyAshleigh) February 11, 2024
CASH THE BET https://t.co/CzKNmd73y8
— kev (@drunktankpiink) February 11, 2024
REBA MY QUEEN https://t.co/jXvV1anuai
— 𝚃𝚢 ❀ (@yokaiweeb) February 11, 2024
a mother to many https://t.co/0GFaCXjyBp
— alyssa (@midniqhtsky) February 11, 2024
Very good rendition https://t.co/ScnDHkFIcs
— David (@doggiedave7706) February 11, 2024
Let’s gooooo🏈🙌 https://t.co/FKHKntGu3r
— A (@Dre2daA) February 11, 2024
@reba killed it🌈 https://t.co/mIxaF6sxEH
— peter gardiner (@bopetegardiner) February 11, 2024
Let’s gooo CHIEFSSSS https://t.co/iPzJjqaZUV
— elle (@ellayfeyt_) February 11, 2024
❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/x3CvA08nhy
— Brenda 🟧 (@aleia) February 11, 2024
Reba continues to be an icon! Absolutely amazing! https://t.co/vpW9aMAp38
— Mitchell (@Mitch__Thornton) February 11, 2024
Good job Reba.#SuperBowl2024 #SuperBowl #NFL #SuperBowlLVIII https://t.co/iIqnXbPbiV
— Dustin Willingham Comedic Genius 99 (@Dustinwillingha) February 11, 2024
#America #SBLVIII #RebaMcEntire https://t.co/iiIOA36s0U
— MusicMiami.org (@Music_Miami) February 11, 2024
Oklahoma proud 💪🏼 https://t.co/ofThlBH9ai
— Mike Steely (@steelyonsports) February 11, 2024
🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/B6ytXV3V4h
— Kristen Swilley (@KristenSwilley) February 11, 2024
shes a legend and always will be 😭 https://t.co/NfhSmQegBj
— Heather ⁷ (@btsjk_32) February 11, 2024
Love this opening thank you Reba https://t.co/47PALZlyyw
— Veeeeee (@AngelicSummer30) February 11, 2024
LOVE REBA!!! #NFL #SuperBowl #SuperBowl2024 https://t.co/SPg9i3vpm8
— Jennifer Schultz (@Jennife45487237) February 11, 2024
Okay Reba!! She did amazing. 🎶 https://t.co/2MBpnZab5d
— Smirky 🔜 PAX East (@_Smirky) February 11, 2024
Perfection! 🔥 https://t.co/T4lJuxh5me
— LaShane (@lashanedodge) February 11, 2024
My girl Crushed it ! https://t.co/MsjM4SODTK
— 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈⚧💛 womans right are human rights (@bbrae990) February 11, 2024
They could never make me hate you. https://t.co/scVM5a4MMk
— Master Spinna (@bigfineeee) February 11, 2024
CRUSHED it🤩 #SuperBowl https://t.co/bBVhE2EGzU
— LΞX✧✦ (@fyeahGH) February 11, 2024
LETS GO AMERICA https://t.co/kfWdVcK4PG
— ⌖ (@RETTEM1CH) February 11, 2024
👏🏼 REBA 👏🏼 MCENTIRE 👏🏼 https://t.co/LWp8xGD3vY
— Sierra (@sierras0722) February 11, 2024
(absolutely an amazing singing voice https://t.co/TfcUqIthUq
— somewhat better.. (@octoling_maid) February 11, 2024
Chills, even better in person https://t.co/AuA0o9S4Mc
— Brad 🇦🇺🦘 (@_____Brad______) February 11, 2024
Thank you @NFL for having Reba to sing this! She did it proud 🥲 ❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/P7rcs9N7w2
— 🌹Lynn💃🚖🎶☀️ #TeamReba (@Fancyreba1) February 11, 2024
She put a little twang on it 😌 I love her https://t.co/UiWawGPuwm
— detrimental to my mental 🐌 (@lgbtommysnail) February 11, 2024
Reba was having herself a good little time lol that was effortlessly done well #SuperBowl https://t.co/QpjozYYeE7
— Jazz (@CelebJazz) February 11, 2024