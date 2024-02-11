Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Reba McEntire’s performance of National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII

John Dillon
·4 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers officially got underway after Reba McEntire’s performance of the National Anthem at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.

McEntire, a three-time Grammy winner known as the “Queen of Country”, put on a dazzling display with her rendition of the anthem and gave users on social media plenty to talk about before the game kicked off.

Preceded by a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Andra Day, and “America the Beautiful” by Post Malone, McEntire’s National Anthem stole the show.

Take a look at her performance of the song:

The stadium, packed to the gills with some of the world’s most recognizable celebrities, was prepared for the coin toss after her outstanding showing and prepared for what promises to be an intriguing matchup between the NFL’s top teams.

Check out some of Twitter's top reactions to McEntire's performance below:

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire