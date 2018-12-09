Twitter reacts to Kyler Murray winning the Heisman Trophy

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the award Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was named the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner on Saturday after putting up a truly historic season in his first season as a full-time starter.

While leading the Sooners to their third-ever College Football Playoff appearance, Murray tore up the Big 12 to the tune of 4,053 yards at a 70.9 percent completion rate with 40 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Murray edged out Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. while earning 517 first-place votes and 2,167 total points. Tagovailoa finished with 299 first-place and 1,871 points, while Haskins received 46 first-place votes and 783 total points.

Following quarterback Baker Mayfield’s win in 2017, Oklahoma has won the last two Heisman trophies. This is just the fourth time that a school has had back-to-back winners. Prior instances were Yale’s Larry Kelley and Clinton Frank in 1936 and ’37, Army’s Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis in 1945 and ’46, plus Ohio State’s Archie Griffin in 1974 and ’75.

Although Murray is draft-eligible as a junior, his future likely does not lie in the NFL, as Murray was drafted ninth overall in the MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics.

Twitter and Instagram had plenty to say about Murray winning the Heisman, including former teammates, future employers, media members and fans:

Recent #txhsfb QBs who went on to win the Heisman:

2011 — Robert Griffin III, Copperas Cove

2012 — Johnny Manziel, Kerrville Tivy

2017 — Baker Mayfield, Lake Travis

2018 — Kyler Murray, Allen. — Santa Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 9, 2018









Turns out, he knew.

Congratulations to the 2018 Heisman Trophy Winner @TheKylerMurray! #KylerKnows pic.twitter.com/iITu26TG8t — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) December 9, 2018





Kyler Murray transferred and won the #Heisman.

Jalen Hurts stayed and became a hero.

Kelly Bryant left and found happiness. What’s for you is for YOU, don’t let anyone tell you how to live your life! — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) December 9, 2018









Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, Oklahoma 2017 pic.twitter.com/kz6RDPJ9ch — College Teammates (@NCAATeammates) December 8, 2018





Congrats, Kyler! We made some small alterations to your new hardware. pic.twitter.com/Xti9vYAmYY — Cut4 (@Cut4) December 9, 2018





I’m very excited for baseball announcers to remind us that Kyler Murray won a Heisman for the next 20 years — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 9, 2018





Plenty of people also thought that Tagovailoa deserved the hardware. The two quarterbacks will face off at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, but for now people and made themselves heard on social media:

Make them regret it 13.. Not saying Kyler isn’t good but he took 200 snaps more than Tua 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Lyndell “Mack” Wilson Dirty3o™️ (@iam__mw3o) December 9, 2018





Tua would have won the Heisman had he finished the game and lost. Jalen coming in and stealing his shine is unprecedented for a Heisman winner. — Tune 🐘 (@CartuneNetwerk) December 9, 2018





Humbled and grateful for the tremendous amount of support from my family, The University Of Alabama, and our fans throughout this process🙏🏽 Big congrats to Kyler on winning the Heisman and Dwayne on a tremendous season this year! Now, we’re back to work.. #RollTide — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) December 9, 2018





Murray was named on 855 ballots and Tua on 842, which means 13 voters (at least) did not have Tua on their ballot at all. — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) December 9, 2018





