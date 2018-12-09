Twitter reacts to Kyler Murray winning the Heisman Trophy

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the award Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the award Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was named the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner on Saturday after putting up a truly historic season in his first season as a full-time starter.

While leading the Sooners to their third-ever College Football Playoff appearance, Murray tore up the Big 12 to the tune of 4,053 yards at a 70.9 percent completion rate with 40 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Murray edged out Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. while earning 517 first-place votes and 2,167 total points. Tagovailoa finished with 299 first-place and 1,871 points, while Haskins received 46 first-place votes and 783 total points.

Following quarterback Baker Mayfield’s win in 2017, Oklahoma has won the last two Heisman trophies. This is just the fourth time that a school has had back-to-back winners. Prior instances were Yale’s Larry Kelley and Clinton Frank in 1936 and ’37, Army’s Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis in 1945 and ’46, plus Ohio State’s Archie Griffin in 1974 and ’75.

Although Murray is draft-eligible as a junior, his future likely does not lie in the NFL, as Murray was drafted ninth overall in the MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics.

Twitter and Instagram had plenty to say about Murray winning the Heisman, including former teammates, future employers, media members and fans:


View this post on Instagram

AND THATS WHAT WE CALL BACK TO BACK. YOU DESERVE IT K1. So proud of you man. Enjoy every second of it. Absolutely nobody can put a ceiling on you…. Football or baseball, follow your dreams brotha. K1!!!!! Welcome to the Heisman family #OUDNA

A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Dec 8, 2018 at 6:12pm PST








Plenty of people also thought that Tagovailoa deserved the hardware. The two quarterbacks will face off at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, but for now people and made themselves heard on social media:





