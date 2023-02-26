Twitter reacts to Jake Paul’s split decision loss to Tommy Fury in boxing match

Tommy Fury promised to take away Jake Paul’s undefeated boxing record on Sunday, and he did just that against his heated rival in Saudi Arabia.

After two previously failed attempts to book the fight, Fury (9-0) and Paul (6-1) finally got in the ring, and it was the younger brother of heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury who got his hand by split decision to stay undefeated in his professional career.

Paul has been the target of much hatred from fans, media and fellow fighters since his foray into combat sports, and to little surprise, many celebrated his demise.

Check below for the top Twitter reacts to Fury’s victory over Paul in the ESPN+ pay-per-view headliner.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are set to take the ring next in Saudi Arabia for the #PaulFury boxing grudge match. Results, play-by-play: https://t.co/X72FJqHW93 pic.twitter.com/03NHxZGfQ0 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 26, 2023

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have made their walkouts and are in the ring for the #PaulFury main event – with their bothers Logan and Tyson behind them. Results, play-by-play: https://t.co/X72FJqHW93 pic.twitter.com/e3YNkUmwGv — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 26, 2023

Jake with the late entrance really killed the vibe. Not sure if this was intentional or if so that it worked out. #PaulVsFury — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

I’m not gonna be that guy who sits here and talk shit while these boys get in there and make money for their families and entertain the crowd I’m happy for them and I’m watching the fight. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 26, 2023

Somehow, I’m excited to watch this fight 😅 #PaulFury — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023

Tommy Fury is ready to defend his family's legacy 👑 Watch #PaulFury RIGHT NOW on @ESPNPlus PPV pic.twitter.com/Rqpivc40Fa — ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2023

Lets hurry this along its bedtime on a sundiii — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) February 26, 2023

JAKE PAUL changed the gamed. For Good & Bad. Start of a new Era. — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) February 26, 2023

Paul – Fury, both fighters have already struck ‘Oil’, time to see who can ‘hit’ a chin. #PaulFury — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 26, 2023

.@sarahbarshop has a cool piece on the making of Jake Paul's walkout outfit and fight trunks #PaulFury https://t.co/yYeAqaakot — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) February 26, 2023

Watching LeBron rally … as I watch Jake Paul fight a real boxer, Tommy Fury. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 26, 2023

I thought fury was gonna guillotine Paul in the first 10 seconds — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

So, jake is doing the waiting thing… #PaulFury — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) February 26, 2023

Looks like Jake is gonna rely on his wrestling in this match — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) February 26, 2023

Tommy Fury takes opening round. Ended it with a few good shots. Lots one inside fighting in Round 1. 10-9, Fury #PaulFury — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 26, 2023

Fury may have stolen the round, but Paul was better and more consistent. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 26, 2023

Fury is lookin better than I expected — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

Tommy came out blazing — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 26, 2023

‘Punch and clutch’, the jab of Fury’s was the difference. 1-0 Fury. #PaulFury — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 26, 2023

Jake Paul really isn’t a bad boxer. Like his mechanics, mannerism, it’s all pretty solid. Fury isn’t as polished as I thought he was going to look in my head. Maybe I’m comparing him to Tyson Fury too much. #PaulVsFury — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023

I think Jake is gonna catch him #PaulFury — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 26, 2023

We’re only two rounds in, but I’m pretty sure Jake Paul has never been in a fight like this. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) February 26, 2023

Fury establishing a solid jab early to frustrate Jake. Reach advantage coming into play. — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) February 26, 2023

Jake’s plan seems to be attack low with the jab to set up the big right over the top. Missing so far. #PaulVsFury — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Fury controlling action with jab for most part, Paul hasn’t been able to land the right hand yet. 2-0, Fury #PaulFury — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 26, 2023

I have Jake Paul up 2-0 but it could easily be scored the other way for Fury. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) February 26, 2023

Should've gone to bed 🤔 these guys arent bad enough that its funny and not good enough that its good — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) February 26, 2023

https://twitter.com/aliaquinta/status/1629974602603536385?s=61&t=WQyYuEF4Ktlh_hgDAd2l-A

Paul takes the 3rd. 29-28 Fury overall. #PaulFury — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) February 26, 2023

This fight wild #boxing — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) February 26, 2023

Lol Radio Raheem “I love you too” — FILTHY Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) February 26, 2023

Jab of Paul was effective when he used it, needs more though. #PaulFury — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 26, 2023

Tyson Fury should go punk Logan Paul for talking like that on the mic during the fight. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2023

Paul looks rattled a bit. Fury's relative physicality and sometimes even activity just won't let Paul get comfortable. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 26, 2023

Tommy reading him like a book. #EasyWork — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) February 26, 2023

So, ummmm, all the talk about Jake Spaulding only beating old dudes is really looking true… 39-37 Fury. His best round. — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) February 26, 2023

This fight is a clown show. Badou should of been the main. https://t.co/IcHH12PFoa — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2023

I’ve got it 3-1 Fury through four. Tommy is boxing better than I’ve seen him in previous fights. Jake can’t quite find the range for that right hand. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 26, 2023

I'm enjoying this fight way more than I thought I would #JakePaulvsTommyFury https://t.co/mbO4EU0nGU https://t.co/wcQymz6WVY — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 26, 2023

Paul really didn’t need that point deduction. Shit or get off the pot time. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) February 26, 2023

Wow Jake gets deducted a point (it seems) for a blow to the back of the head in the 5th. Could be very costly — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 26, 2023

This ref got too much to say #FuryPaul — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 26, 2023

Paul falls in a bit top heavy with his jab. Needs to double it. #PaulFury — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 26, 2023

Big combination from Paul opens the round but Fury takes it well. Overhand right from Paul grazes Fury. Uppercut from Fury lands flush. Another uppercut from Fury. Fury has found something. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) February 26, 2023

Jakey not looking so good 🥶 — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) February 26, 2023

Now the ref takes a point from Fury. Wow. He's putting himself in this one too much now. #PaulFury — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) February 26, 2023

Who hired this ref? #PaulFury — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 26, 2023

The Jake Paul/Tommy Fury referee is a legitimate disaster. I think he wants to be in the fight. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 26, 2023

Kim Winslow is a better ref than this clown. He’s still better than Mario Yamasaki though. #PaulVsFury — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2023

Jake does 3 good shots then stops the attack 🤨 #PaulFury — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 26, 2023

Jake got tagged repeatedly in the 7th. Another round for Fury. 67-64 Fury#PaulFury — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) February 26, 2023

Down goes Tommy Fury! — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 26, 2023

Paul knocks down Fury in the 8th — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 26, 2023

HE’S ON SCRIPT!!!!!!!!!!! — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2023

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Best photos from Saudi Arabia (updating throughout fight) https://t.co/SqWI92oBRE — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 26, 2023

Draw and the ref sucks #PaulFury — KimboSliceJr242 ♉ (@kimboslicejr) February 26, 2023

10-8 Paul in the 8th round. 75-74 Fury is my final scorecard #PaulFury — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) February 26, 2023

This is the worst boxing commentating I have ever heard. #Boxing #PaulFury #PaulVsFury Furry is clearly the better boxer by miles. — Tom Call (@tom_call) February 26, 2023

There's gonna be a rematch of this no matter what. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 26, 2023

That was genuinely entertaining. Get a new referee and run it back. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 26, 2023

Fury just took Paul’s undefeated record — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

At least we got the right result. Great fight. Respect to both fighters #PaulFury — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 26, 2023

Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul . I see a rematch coming . Y’all ain’t slick 😂😂😂 #PaulFury — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 26, 2023

There’s a lot of room for growth for Paul. I felt Tyson Fury was edging it out as well. These guys both made a nice bag! #PaulFury — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023

Is Nate Diaz the big loser from Fury x Paul result? — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) February 26, 2023

