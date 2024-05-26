Twins fall to Rangers 6-2 as Pablo López loses third start in a row

Corey Seager refused to play along on Pablo Day at Target Field.

The Rangers' slugging shortstop, runner-up in AL MVP balloting last season and a two-time World Series MVP, bashed a pair of Pablo López's pitches over the high wall in right field, disappointing the yellow-clad fans who had come to see the Twins' nominal ace earn his fifth victory.

Instead, they got the recently hittable López, the one who has now given up 16 runs in his last 16 innings, and watched him get charged with a 6-2 loss to Texas, ending the Twins' four-game winning streak.

The Rangers also ended their own six-game losing skid, and scored more than four runs for the first time since May 8, 15 games ago. And they did it by bedeviling López, at least after he retired eight of nine the first time through their order.

After that? Eight of the next 12 hitters reached base safely, six of them on hits, and six of them scored. Seager's 10th and 11th homers of the season — the same number that López has allowed, somewhat disturbingly, an average of one per start — brought home three of the runs, but doubles by Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith also added to the damage. López ended the day with a 5.25 ERA on the year, the highest by far of the Twins' current five-man rotation.

The Twins were hoping Sunday's pitching matchup might produce a lopsided score, given that it was López, especially motivated by the Twins' Pablo-centric promotion, against Gerson Garabito, a 28-year-old minor league journeyman making his big-league debut more than a decade after turning pro. But Garabito looked like a bona fide major leaguer, holding the Twins hitless until the fourth inning, while López suffered his third consecutive loss.

Carlos Correa broke Garabito's spell with a leadoff single in the fourth, and he scored moments later on Max Kepler's double off the top of the right-field wall.

Correa also provided the Twins' other run an inning later, doubling him Willi Castro, who had drawn a walk against Rangers reliever Jonathan Hernández. But the Twins didn't collect another hit on the afternoon; their three hits were the second-fewest of the season, and ended a streak of nine consecutive games with a home run against Texas, the defending World Series champions.