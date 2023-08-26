Twelve Ohio State players named to Senior Bowl watch List

While many of the best players to come through Ohio State leave for the NFL before their senior season, there are still many seniors that will play integral roles for the Buckeyes this season.

Beyond the production that seniors will bring it’s important to have the leadership that the seniors bring to the team. It takes a good collection of youth and experience for a strong roster in college football, and despite senior players not always coming off the board quickly on draft night, they are key to the success of a college football team.

The Buckeyes’ seniors were recognized yesterday with the release of the Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist as 12 Buckeyes made the list. Here are the seniors who made the list.

Running Back Chip Trayanum

Why He’s on the List

A fan favorite is one of the 12 Buckeyes to appear on the Senior Bowl watch list. Chip Trayanum ended up being the feature back against Michigan last year with the Buckeyes dealing with multiple injuries as he rushed for 83 yards on 14 carries.

Running Back Miyan Williams

Why He’s on the List

Miyan Williams makes up one of the best 1-2 punches at running back in college football alongside Treveyon Henderson. Williams rushed for 14 touchdowns in 11 games last season and is a powerful runner who forces misses tackles at a high rate.

TE Cade Stover

Why He’s on the List

Stover started his Ohio State career as a linebacker and has made a seamless transition to tight end. He enters this season as one of the best tight ends in college football and will provide a good safety valve for Kyle McCord, Devin Brown — or both.

Linebacker Cody Simon

Why He’s on the List

Cody Simon was a rotational piece on the Buckeyes defense last season, appearing in all 13 games for a total of 236 snaps. He enters this season as a good depth piece on a very good linebacker unit.

Safety Lathan Ransom

Why He’s on the List

Lathan Ransom had a very solid season last year as a versatile defensive back. He enters this season having the potential of one of the most important players on the defense. He is a lock to be one of starting safeties as a the leader of the Buckeyes’ secondary.

DB Josh Proctor

Why He’s on the List

Josh Proctor makes his return for his sixth season with the Buckeyes. Last season, Proctor’s playing time went down throughout the season when Jim Knowles opted for other options at the position. The Buckeyes enter the season with a lot of talent and many viable options at safety this season again. His experience and leadership will be valuable for the team regardless of whether or not he plays a starting role.

Offensive Guard Matthew Jones

Why He’s on the List

With three offensive linemen off to the NFL from last season’s starting unit, Matthew Jones’ return is key. He was very solid in 2022, starting 12 games at right guard with the same expectations for him this season.

Defensive Tackle Ty Hamilton

Why He’s on the List

Ty Hamilton enters this season apart of a talented group of interior defensive linemen. Regardless of whether he’s listed as a starter or not, he will be on the field quite a bit.

Offensive Tackle Josh Fryar

Why He’s on the List

Josh Fryar enters this season as a new piece for the Buckeyes offense that will try to replace Dawand Jones as the starting right tackle. He has spent the last three seasons developing behind future NFL players at offensive tackle, and this season it’s his time to shine.

WR Julian Fleming

Why He’s on the List

A lot of the headlines in the Buckeyes’ star-studded wide receiver unit go to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, but Julian Fleming is worthy of praise as well. He has gotten better every season with the Buckeyes and is in line for an exciting senior campaign if he can stay healthy for a full campaign.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg

Why He’s on the List

Tommy Eichenberg enters the season with a lot of hype and expectations around him. After a terrific junior season, Eichenberg comes into this season as one of the best linebackers in college football and will play a pivotal role on the Buckeyes defense.

Linebacker Steele Chambers

Why He’s on the List

Steele Chambers was recruited to Ohio State as a running back, but changed positions to linebacker. The results have been impressive. He has been a two year starter at his new position and enters his senior season in a projected starting role once again.

The complete Reese's Senior Bowl watch list

