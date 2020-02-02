With his father watching for first time, Tulsa's Elijah Joiner hits game-winning buzzer beater

Elijah Joiner's father picked a good game to attend. (AP Photo/Joey Johnson)

Elijah Joiner’s father picked a good game to see his son suit up for Tulsa for the first time.

With the game tied at 51-51 and less than four seconds left, Joiner, a junior guard, caught the ball at his own free throw line, took it across the court and nailed a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer to upset No. 23 Wichita State in thrilling fashion.

It really was a beauty of a shot.

🚨 TULSA AT THE BUZZER 🚨



Elijah Joiner caps off his career-high performance with this bucket for @TUMBasketball! #ForOurCity pic.twitter.com/5JZFYBZuNa — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 2, 2020

That shot blew the roof off of Tulsa’s Reynolds Center and caused Joiner to be mobbed by his teammates and classmates, but the truly incredible moment came after the game.

Through tears, Joiner explained to reporters that Saturday’s game was the first time his biological father was in attendance for one of his games with the Hurricanes.

POSTGAME: After hitting the game-winner to beat #23 Wichita St, Elijah joiner (@Slightwork11__) shared a moment with his father, who was watching him here in Tulsa for the 1st time. He talked about how special that moment was @TUMBasketball @FrankHaithTulsa pic.twitter.com/SgLL2D4LWh — Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) February 2, 2020

Per Hayden Barber of the Wichita Eagle, Tulsa coach Frank Haith said Joiner and his biological father had a “growing” relationship, and Joiner reportedly said he never imagined his father cheering for him this far in life.

That is one heck of a moment, and the kind that make college basketball so great.

