Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton and Green Bay area

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashwaubenon 42, Seymour 32

ASHWAUBENON - Bella Daul scored 18 points to lead the Jaguars to the win over the Thunder.

Seymour was led by Keira VandeHei with eight points.

Seymour 14 18 - 32

Ashwaubenon 23 19 - 42

Seymour: K. VandeHei 8, Boyd 5, Setliff 4, Miller 6, Hill 3, A. VanDeHei 6. 3-pt: K. VandeHei 2, Boyd. FT: 6-12. Fouls: 15.

Ashwaubenon: Senger 2, Phipps 4, Guarassio 6, Daul 18, Seeling 8, Johnson 4. 3-pt: Daul 4. FT: 10-16. Fouls: 13.

Xavier 82, Omro 26

OMRO – Carsyn Stempa scored 22 points, Elle Krull chipped in 13 and Molly Martine had 11 as the Hawks rolled to a 41-16 halftime lead and never looked back in the nonconference opener.

The Xavier defense held the Foxes to 10 second-half points.

Madi Brooks led Omro with 12 points.

Xavier 41 41 – 82

Omro 16 10 – 26

Xavier: Standish 9, J. Krull 4, VandeHey 6, Martine 11, E. Krull 13, Tylinski 6, Hafner 4, Heimann 7, Stempa 22. 3-pt: Standish, Martine 3, E. Krull, Heimann, Stempa. FT: 9-17. Fouls: 13.

Omro: Carter 3, Johnston 2, King 6, J. Koch 1, Brooks 12, Sell 2. 3-pt: King 2. FT: 6-13. Fouls: 14.

Menasha 46, Winneconne 44

MENASHA - Hannah Neubert scored 18 points and Rayanna Jenkins added 16 in the Bluejays’ win over the Wolves.

Winneconne was led by Grace Mitchell with 17 points. Taylor Rogers and Millie Braman both scored 10.

Winneconne 21 23 - 44

Menasha 23 23 - 46

Winneconne: Kaiser 2, Rogers 10, Schaffer 4, Braman 10, Knobloch 1, Mitchell 17. 3-pt: Mitchell 3. FT: 1-3. Fouls: 17.

Menasha: Jenkins 16, Robinson 4, Bilke 3, Neubert 18, Mohr 5. 3-pt: Jenkins 4, Mohr. FT: 13-18. Fouls: 9.

Coleman 44, Marinette 32

COLEMAN – Kiersten Jensen scored 14 points and Vivian Kostreva added 13 as the Cougars pulled away in the second half to earn the nonconference win.

Riley Kieffer led the Marines with eight points.

Marinette 10 22 – 32

Coleman 15 29 – 44

Marinette: Kunick 2, Torkko 5, Kieffer 8, Seymour 6, Bodam 6, Hanson 5. 3-pt: Kieffer 2, Hanson. FT: 7-17.

Coleman: Kostreva 13, Markiewicz 7, Hoida 5, S. Broderick 1, Compe 4, Jensen 14. 3-p: Jensen 3. FT: 11-22.

Bonduel 45, Algoma 22

ALGOMA – Ella Hischke poured in 19 points and Hailee Thompson added 13 as the Bears grabbed a 30-16 lead at intermission and cruised from there.

Bonduel connected on nine 3-pointers on the night.

The Wolves, meanwhile, were held to just six second-half points.

Bonduel 30 15 – 45

Algoma 16 6 - 22

Bonduel: Hischke 19, Kurey 4, Sporisky 1, Thompson 13, H. Zernicke 8. 3-pt: Hischke 5, Thompson 3, Zernicke. FT: 4-7.

Algoma: Zimmerman 10, Mattson 2, Nellis 4, Slaby 5, Gerdman 1. 3-pt: Zimmerman, Slaby. FT: 2-8.

Oconto 49, Menominee Indian 42

KESHENA - The Blue Devils got 16 points from Natalie Schlueter and 13 from Addisyn Viestenz in the win over the Eagles.

Oconto 18 31 - 49

Menominee Indian 18 24 - 42

Oconto: Viestenz 13, Banker 8, Vandenlangenberg 7, Simon 4, Wuesterbarth 1, Schlueter 16. FT: 14-21.

Wautoma 62, Manawa 37

MANAWA - The Hornets ran out to a 16-point halftime lead in the win over the Wolves.

Montana Groskreutz and Alayna Panich led Wautoma with 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Manawa was led by Olivia Tomko-Santos with eight points.

Wautoma 26 36 - 62

Manawa 10 27 - 37

Wautoma: Buechner 9, M. Groskreutz 19, Panich 17, A. Groskreutz 3, Meyer 9, Phillips 3, Piechowski 2. 3-pt: Buechner 2, M. Groskreutz 3, Panich 3, A. Groskreutz, Meyer 3. FT: 6-14. Fouls: 20.

Manawa: Stroesenreuther 2, Wegener 2, Arndt 2, Klotzbuecher 5, Elmhorst 1, Vanden Heuvel 3, Schertz 2, Klatt 6, Behnke 6, Tomko-Santos 8. FT: 3-15. Fouls: 15.

Lena 85, Goodman-Pembine 23

GOODMAN - Eva Brooks scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half to lead the Wildcats to a win over the Patriots.

Madilyn Thomson and Kali Fischer each finished in double figures with 18 and 15 points, respectively, for Lena.

Goodman-Pembine was led by Cate Gilbert and Rebekah Strietzel, who both scored eight points.

Lena 58 27 - 85

Goodman-Pembine 10 13 - 23

Lena: Karli Fischer 5, Lambert 5, Brooks 21, Van Ark 3, H. Thomson 4, M. Thomson 18, Kali Fischer 15, Potter 8, Kushner 6. 3-pt: Karli Fischer, Lambert, Brooks, Van Ark, M. Thomson, Potter 2 . FT: 4-7. Fouls: 15.

Goodman-Pembine: Suther 1, Gilbert 8, Strietzel 8, Vogel 4, Nabor 2. 3-pt: Strietzel. FT: 6-15. Fouls: 8.

Wabeno/Laona 41, Niagara 34

NIAGARA - Rylee Yaeger scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers and teammate Allison Albrecht scored 14 points to lead the Rebels to the win over the Badgers.

Mallory Sanicki led Niagara with 14 points.

Wabeno/Laona 20 21 - 41

Niagara 16 18 - 34

Wabeno/Laona: Cleereman 4, Krawze 4, Terry 3, Albrecht 14, R. Yaeger 14, B. Yaeger 2. 3-pt: Yaeger 4, Albrecht. FT: 10-21. Fouls: 17.

Niagara: Sweig 3, M. Sanicki 14, B. Sanicki 5, Kleikamp 9, Walker 5. 3-pt: M. Sanicki 2, B. Sanicki. FT: 7-20. Fouls: 14.

New London 75, Mosinee 73

NEW LONDON - Shelby Glodowski scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

Jensen Mix added 16 points, while Kenna Mix and Caitlin Stroesenreuther had 15 points apiece.

Waupaca 28, Iola-Scandinavia 26

IOLA - The Comets built a seven-point lead at halftime (20-13) and then hung on for the win over the Thunderbirds in a sluggish second half.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton and Green Bay area