Tuesday's gossip: Salah, Rashford, Guehi, Ten Hag, Dewsbury-Hall

Liverpool fully expect Mohamed Salah to stay this summer and are planning on the basis of the 31-year-old Egypt striker being part of their squad next season. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Incoming Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will lead talks over a new contract for Salah, whose current deal runs until 2025. (Times - subscription required)

Marcus Rashford might find his options limited if he chooses to leave Manchester United, with Paris St-Germain cooling their interest in the 26-year-old England forward. (i)

Crystal Palace's £55m-rated England defender Marc Guehi, 23, is of interest to Liverpool as they seek a replacement for Cameroonian defender Joel Matip, 32, who is set to leave when his contract runs out in the summer. (Football Insider)

Ajax are keen to reappoint Erik ten Hag as manager if he is sacked by Manchester United this summer. (Mail)

West Ham's interest in former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui has been reignited after they learned AC Milan are wavering over whether to appoint him as a replacement for Stefano Pioli. (Guardian)

The Hammers are also keen to sign 25-year old Coventry winger Callum O'Hare and Hull's 23-year-old English centre-back Jacob Graves this summer. (Guardian)

Championship title winners Leicester will be able to sign players during the summer transfer window despite being put under an embargo by the English Football League. (Mail)

However, the Foxes will have to sell players before 30 June to avoid profit and sustainability rules (PSR) charges next season with 25-year-old English midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall attracting interest from Brentford, Brighton and Fulham. (Mail)

Manchester United are still planning to appoint Dan Ashworth as sporting director this summer with the expectation that a deal over compensation with Newcastle will be agreed soon. (Football Insider)

Ex-England striker Jermain Defoe, 41, might be set to land his first managerial role after holding talks with former club Sunderland. (Sun)