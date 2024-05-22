TUESDAY'S D2 BASEBALL: Lenahan, Abington Heights outduel Crestwood

Jake Lenahan struck out nine and allowed five hits, two walks and no earned runs to lead to No. 2 Abington Heights to a 3-1 win over No. 7 Crestwood in a District 2-4 Class 5A subregional baseball quarterfinal matchup Tuesday.

Lenahan also added a hit and an RBI. Evan Gonzalez had a double and an RBI, Nick Bradley added a double and Lincoln Anderson chipped in a hit and a run for the winners.

Robert Duffy struck out five while allowing four hits, one earned run and four walks in six innings for Crestwood.

Abington Heights will host the winner of Wednesday's quarterfinal between No. 3 Pittston Area and No. 6 North Pocono on Friday in the semifinals.

Abington Heights 3, Crestwood 1

Crestwood 100 000 0 — 1

Abington Heights 110 100 x — 3

WP: Jake Lenahan 6⅔IP, 5H, 1R, 0ER, 2BB, 9SO

LP: Robert Duffy 6IP, 4H, 3R, 1ER, 4BB, 5SO

2B: Braiden Wanchisen (Crest), Nick Bradley (AH), Evan Gonzalez (AH).

Records: AH 18-3; CRE 7-13

Delaware Valley 3, Scranton 0

At Scranton, Frank Pedone tossed a no-hitter with four strikeouts and four walks to lead No. 5 Delaware Valley to a victory over the No. 4 Knights in the District 2-4 Class 6A subregional playoffs.

Isaiah Berrios added three hits, including a double, and a run, while Keaton Phillips and Kyle Chabak each added two hits and one RBI for the Warriors.

Delaware Valley will play No. 1 Hazleton Area in the semifinals Thursday at Hazleton Area.

Delaware Valley 3, Scranton 0

Delaware Valley 001 100 1 — 3

Scranton 000 000 0 — 0

WP: Frank Pedone 7IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 4BB, 4SO

LP: Dan Jacklinski 5IP, 8H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 5SO

2B: Isaiah Berrios (DV).

Records: DV 9-13; SCR 8-13

Montrose 11, Lackawanna Trail 6

At Montrose, Lucas Cokely had three hits and three RBIs as the No. 3 Meteors defeated No. 6 Lackawanna Trail in a District 2 Class 2A quarterfinal matchup.

Patrick McComb, Andrew Dovin and Hudson Aukema added two hits apiece.

Lackawanna Trail’s Isaac Ryon, Sean Dwyer and Gavin June each had a hit.

Montrose will face No. 2 Elk Lake, a 17-2 winner over No. 7 Blue Ridge, on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Elk Lake.

Montrose 11, Lackawanna Trail 6

Lackawanna Trail 013 200 0 — 6

Montrose 200 225 x — 11

WP: Hudson Aukema 2⅓IP, 1H, 4R, 0ER, 4BB, 2SO

LP: Luke Leventhall 2IP, 4H, 2R, 1ER, 0BB, 2SO

2B: Andrew Dovin (MON), Patrick McComb (MON) 4, Conner Flynn (MON), Gavin June (LT) 2.

Records: MON 13-5; LT 7-10

Susquehanna 5, Forest City 4

At Susquehanna, William Marcy hit a home run and a double to lead the No. 2 Sabers past No. 3 Forest City in the District 2 Class 1A semifinals.

Winning pitcher Travis Rooney struck out eight and added four hits for the Sabers.

Max Urbas struck out 11 for Forest City.

Susquehanna will face No. 1 MMI Prep in the final Monday at noon at PNC Field.

Susquehanna 5, Forest City 4

Forest City 300 100 0 — 4

Susquehanna 000 032 x — 5

WP: Colton Stone 3IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 5SO

LP: TJ Collins 1 1/3IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 0BB, 2SO

2B: Travis Rooney (SUS), William Marcy (SUS).

HR: William Marcy (SUS).

Records: SUS 8-9; FC 1-17

Elk Lake 17, Blue Ridge 2

At Elk Lake, Noah Gesford had three hits to lead the No. 2 Warriors past No. 3 Blue Ridge in a District 2 Class 2A quarterfinal game.

Aiden Felker had two hits, including a home run, Isaac Gesford added two triples and Dawson Sherman chipped in two hits for Elk Lake.

Gehrig Dibble had the lone hit for Blue Ridge.

Elk Lake 17, Blue Ridge 2

Blue Ridge 200 0 — 2

Elk Lake 196 1 — 17

WP: Brayden McMicken 2IP, 1H, 2R, 0ER, 1BB, 5SO

LP: Brendan Marvin 1⅓IP, 5H, 7R, 4ER, 3BB, 0SO

2B: Noah Gesford (EL), Cohen Orlandini (EL) 2.

3B: Isaac Gesford (EL) 2, Brayden McMicken (EL).

HR: Alden Felker (EL).

Records: EL 16-5; BR 2-14

Wyoming Valley West 7, Wilkes-Barre Area 6

At Wyoming Valley West, Gunner Giza had two hits and two RBIs to lead the No. 3 Spartans to a victory over No. 6 Wilkes-Barre Area in the District 2-4 Class 6A subregional quarterfinals.

Wyoming Valley West will play at No. 2 Williamsport on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

Wyoming Valley West 7, Wilkes-Barre Area 6

Wilkes-Barre Area 400 000 11 — 6

Valley West 010 001 32 — 7

WP: Dylan Shedlock 1IP, 1H, 1R, 0ER, 0BB, 1SO

LP: Nathan Fritz 1⅔IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, 1BB, 2SO

2B: Logan Sincavage (WB).

3B: Omar Jerez (WB), Jake Howe (WB).

Records: WBA 7-14; WVW 10-11