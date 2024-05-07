The Tucson Sugar Skulls is the IFL team for Ohio State fans

The Indoor Football League has kicked its season off and there are only three former Ohio State football players in this league, but they are all on the same team, which makes being a fan much easier. If you are like me, you don’t necessarily pledge your allegiance to a specific IFL team, but you still want to root for former Buckeyes, the Tucson Sugar Skulls made it happen.

The three Buckeyes playing for Tuscon are IFL veteran, Torrance Gibson, Demario McCall, and Jalin Marshall.

Gibson is a former four-star lefty quarterback out of Florida in the class of 2015, who never found his footing at quarterback for Ohio State and made the position change to wide receiver.

He again struggled to see the field and transferred to both Cincinnati and Mississippi Gulf Coast at the JUCO level. Gibson has been bouncing around the alternative leagues scene, spending time in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Eskimos as well as a few other teams in the IFL including the Spokane Shock and Green Bay Blizzard.

Torrance Gibson walking into that TD

2pt conversion complete Sugar Skulls 22 – Gunslingers 37 pic.twitter.com/yGkiHAABup — Tucson Sugar Skulls (@sugarskullsfb) April 19, 2024

Demario McCall is a former four-star running back from the state of Ohio in the class of 2016 and like Gibson never really found a positional home, but unlike Gibson stayed his entire collegiate career at Ohio State. McCall spent time at running back, wide receiver and cornerback before departing and had a cup of coffee with the Chicago Bears. He was supposed to play in the Major League Football league, but that league folded before it even kicked off. He is now a receiver and return man for the Sugar Skulls.

Last, but not least, Jalin Marshall was a five-star recruit from Ohio in the class of 2013 and shined as a wide receiver for the Buckeyes before declaring for the NFL draft early and going undrafted. Marshall still found a home with the New York Jets, but was suspended due to performance-enhancing supplements and eventually cut. He began his alternative football journey with the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football and dominated enough to get a second NFL shot, this time with the Oakland Raiders. Marshall also shined in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and spent a season with the Edmonton Elks.

Jalin Marshall rushes in for six 🔥 (Feat. nice hands by the ref 👀) #TheIndoorWar #FiredUpIFL pic.twitter.com/C0UmgLgcfH — Indoor Football League (@IndoorFL) April 28, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire