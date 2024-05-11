Tuchel has 'no idea' what's next after he leaves Bayern in summer

Munich coach Thomas Tuchel reacts before the start of the UEFA Champions League semi final match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu. Peter Kneffel/dpa

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said he has "no idea" what he will do in the future after he leaves the Bundesliga record champions this summer.

"I've no idea. I'll think about things in peace. Things have been clear since February. I'll take my time. There's been no discussions with other clubs," he said in a news conference on Saturday.

Bayern had already announced earlier this year that they would part ways with Tuchel after the end of the current season, which will the first in a decade that Bayern will finish without a trophy.

Their last chance of silverware was in the Champions League, but they were eliminated in the semi-finals after a 4-3 defeat on aggregate to Real Madrid.

Bayern are yet to fina a new coach for the upcoming season.

Tuchel said he's not a fan of "public assessments," but that he's not happy with his record at Bayern.

"Many factors play a role in assessing a season. Personally, I'm not happy with the record. We signed on to win titles. We didn't manage that this season. But we gave it our best shot," he said.

Sunday's game against Wolfsburg will be Tuchel's last home game with Bayern before the season closer at Hoffenheim next week. Asked whether that will be an emotional day for him, the coach said: "I don't know.

"I've had a lot of requests for tickets from family and friends. I'm blocking it out and concentrating on the sport and what I can influence."

Forward Harry Kane won't be available as he still has back problems, which forced him to be subbed off against Madrid on Wednesday. Serge Gnabry is also out and "it's going to be super tight for the Euros," Tuchel said of the Germany winger.

Leroy Sané (back in pain treatment) and Jamal Musiala (knee issues) are also out.

Kane's absence means he probably won't beat Robert Lewandowski's record for most goals in a single Bundesliga season.

With 36 goals in the current term, the Englad forward needs five to equal the milestone set by the Polish striker when he played for Bayern in the 2020-21 season.