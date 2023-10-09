Tua Tagovailoa on pace to break NFL passing yardage record

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on pace to break the NFL's single-season passing yardage record.

Tagovailoa has a league-high 1,614 passing yards this season. In a 17-game season, that puts him on pace to throw for 5,488 yards.

That total would put him just ahead of the all-time mark set of 5,477 yards by Peyton Manning in a 16-game season in 2013.

Tagovailoa has a comfortable lead in the passing yardage race (Kirk Cousins is second with 1,498 passing yards this season) and also leads the NFL with 9.7 yards per pass and 13.6 yards per completion. In the Dolphins' high-octane offense, Tagovailoa may put up historic numbers if he stays healthy.