Tua Tagovailoa officially ushers in new era of relevancy for Dolphins

Welcome back, Miami.

The Miami Dolphins have spent the better part of two decades on the back burner in the grand scheme of life in the NFL. That will happen when you’ve enjoyed just three winning seasons since 2005 and haven’t won a playoff games since 2000. The primetime recap shows? You can probably flip a coin on any given week to guess if you’ll actually see any highlights from a Miami game and when you do it often comes at the expense of Miami’s opponent more so than anything the Dolphins themselves did.

It’s been a frustrating stretch of football, to say the least.

But with the addition of Tua Tagovailoa to the roster this past spring, we all knew it was bound to change. And now? Change is here, because so is Tagovailoa. And as you listened to the sports talk shows this week and scanned the internet, there were no shortage of opinions on the Miami Dolphins and their surprising decision to make the quarterback change now, despite the team’s 3-1 record over their last four games.

Irrelevancy is gone with the arrival of Tagovailoa as this team’s quarterback. And that is going to take some getting used to. Because the Dolphins are about to experience a seismic shift in how this team is covered on the landscape. And Tagovailoa brings a draw that will make Miami a must-see team against other relevant teams. The Dolphins are no longer add-ons or afterthoughts. And as infuriating as it may be to listen to Skip Bayless twist the words of Ryan Fitzpatrick into a mangled, distorted opinion that falls nowhere within the same zip code of what Fitzpatrick actually said to the media during his press availability this week, we’re all going to have to learn to adjust.

Because the talking points aren’t going anywhere. Neither is the noise. With the change to Tagovailoa complete and the Dolphins suddenly looking like a potential contender for a postseason berth, there will be coverage of this team on a national level that hasn’t been seen on this side of the turn of the millennium.

Welcome back to relevancy, Miami!