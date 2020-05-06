Tua Tagovailoa picks his Dolphins jersey number since No. 13 is not an option

Rookie jersey numbers generally don’t make headlines.

But Tua Tagovailoa’s has been a subject of interest since the Miami Dolphins made him the No. 5 pick in April’s draft. Tagovailoa wore No. 13 during his national championship and Heisman Trophy finalist days with Alabama, a number he would normally carry with him to the pros.

But No. 13 is accounted for in Miami. Dan Marino played 17 record-breaking Hall of Fame seasons with the Dolphins while wearing No. 13, a number that no other Dolphin will wear in his wake.

No. 13 was not an option for the Dolphins' rookie quarterback. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Tua makes his choice

So instead, Tagovailoa will start his own legacy with a jersey number carrying its own weight.

The Dolphins announced on Tuesday that Tagovailoa will wear No. 1. It’s a selection the carries with it a tremendous amount of confidence, a quality coveted in a quarterback.

Or maybe it’s just a shoutout to Garo Yepremian.

