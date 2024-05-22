TT policing to be firm but fair - chief constable

Policing will be "firm but fair" during the Isle of Man TT, the chief constable has said.

Russ Foster, who has been preparing for his second year heading up the Isle of Man constabulary for the event, issued the message to the thousands of bikers and fans expected to visit the island.

In a continuation of last year's Know Your Limits theme, the 2024 festival will see the police focus on reckless drivers and riders.

Mr Foster said while he wanted fans to "thoroughly enjoy the event and the socialising that goes with it", those who broke the law would be dealt with "robustly".

'Enjoy the culture'

He said with thousands of visitors expected to travel to the island for the TT, the chief constable said the constabulary had been "meticulously planning" to ensure people had a "safe and enjoyable" time.

Since the event returned in 2022, there had been no fatalities on open roads during the Pre-TT, TT, Manx Grand Prix or Southern 100 periods, which is something Mr Foster said he was keen to maintain.

"We have both marked and unmarked vehicles proactively deployed for the duration of the motorsport events and we will be focusing our efforts around collision hotspots and targeting anyone who is not respecting our laws," he said.

"I would encourage you to take the time to enjoy the culture and hospitality of the Manx people, explore all parts of the Island and experience the sights and all the beauty that the Isle of Man has to offer," he added.

The Isle of Man TT races are scheduled to take place between 27 May and 8 June.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More like this

Related internet links