TSSAA football playoffs: What to know about Division II state championships in Chattanooga

Tyler Palmateer, Nashville Tennessean
The 2023 Division II TSSAA football state championships will take place Thursday at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

Here's a look at all three games.

Division II-AA

CPA (12-1) vs. Boyd Buchanan (12-0)

Time: 11 a.m. When: Thursday

CPA features five Division I commitments. Three are 2024 prospects committed to Power 5 schools: receiver/defensive back Ondre Evans (Georgia), offensive tackle John Wayne Oliver (Ole Miss) and linebacker Crews Law (North Carolina). Evans, a receiver and defensive back, is questionable due to a knee injury. Boyd Buchanan coach Gary Rankin's 17 state championships are the most by a Tennessee coach. He has the Buccaneers competing for a title in just his second year at the school.

Division II-A

MTCS (11-1) vs. Friendship Christian (11-2)

Time: 3 p.m. When: Thursday

MTCS will play for a football state championship for the first time, led by first-year coach Christian Peterson. Friendship Christian is the defending Division II-A champion led by John McNeal, who’s won four titles. MTCS running back Eli Wilson has rushed for 1,940 yards and 33 touchdowns. FCS’ Tyson Wolcott has 2,820 rushing yards and a TSSAA single-season record 52 TDs. MTCS won the regular-season meeting 16-14.

Division II-AAA

McCallie (11-1) vs. Baylor (10-2)

Time: 7 p.m. When: Thursday

Both teams boast future Power 5 talent. Baylor, the defending state champion, is led by four-star Alabama commitment Amari Jefferson. The Red Raiders also have four-star 2024 Ohio State tight end commitment Max LeBlanc, four-star 2025 receiver Cameron Sparks and 2024 Vanderbilt quarterback commitment Whit Muschamp. McCallie has three-star 2024 prospects Marcellus Barnes Jr. (uncommitted), quarterback Jeremy St-Hilaire (Vanderbilt) and tight end Carson Gentle (Tennessee). McCallie junior receiver Carson Lawrence is committed to Vanderbilt.

