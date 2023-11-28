TSSAA football playoffs: What to know about Division II state championships in Chattanooga

The 2023 Division II TSSAA football state championships will take place Thursday at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

Here's a look at all three games.

Division II-AA

CPA (12-1) vs. Boyd Buchanan (12-0)

Time: 11 a.m. When: Thursday

CPA features five Division I commitments. Three are 2024 prospects committed to Power 5 schools: receiver/defensive back Ondre Evans (Georgia), offensive tackle John Wayne Oliver (Ole Miss) and linebacker Crews Law (North Carolina). Evans, a receiver and defensive back, is questionable due to a knee injury. Boyd Buchanan coach Gary Rankin's 17 state championships are the most by a Tennessee coach. He has the Buccaneers competing for a title in just his second year at the school.

Division II-A

MTCS (11-1) vs. Friendship Christian (11-2)

Time: 3 p.m. When: Thursday

MTCS will play for a football state championship for the first time, led by first-year coach Christian Peterson. Friendship Christian is the defending Division II-A champion led by John McNeal, who’s won four titles. MTCS running back Eli Wilson has rushed for 1,940 yards and 33 touchdowns. FCS’ Tyson Wolcott has 2,820 rushing yards and a TSSAA single-season record 52 TDs. MTCS won the regular-season meeting 16-14.

Division II-AAA

McCallie (11-1) vs. Baylor (10-2)

Time: 7 p.m. When: Thursday

Both teams boast future Power 5 talent. Baylor, the defending state champion, is led by four-star Alabama commitment Amari Jefferson. The Red Raiders also have four-star 2024 Ohio State tight end commitment Max LeBlanc, four-star 2025 receiver Cameron Sparks and 2024 Vanderbilt quarterback commitment Whit Muschamp. McCallie has three-star 2024 prospects Marcellus Barnes Jr. (uncommitted), quarterback Jeremy St-Hilaire (Vanderbilt) and tight end Carson Gentle (Tennessee). McCallie junior receiver Carson Lawrence is committed to Vanderbilt.

