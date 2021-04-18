Tsitsipas wins Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece kisses the trophy after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia in the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    1/8

    Monaco Monte Carlo Tennis Masters

    Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece kisses the trophy after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia in the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
  • Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece kisses the trophy after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia in the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    2/8

    Monaco Monte Carlo Tennis Masters

    Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece kisses the trophy after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia in the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
  • Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    3/8

    Monaco Monte Carlo Tennis Masters

    Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    4/8

    Monaco Monte Carlo Tennis Masters

    Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
  • Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, left, poses with the trophy after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia in the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    5/8

    Monaco Monte Carlo Tennis Masters

    Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, left, poses with the trophy after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia in the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
  • Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    6/8

    Monaco Monte Carlo Tennis Masters

    Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas, right, of Greece shake hands with Andrey Rublev of Russia after winning the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    7/8

    Monaco Monte Carlo Tennis Masters

    Stefanos Tsitsipas, right, of Greece shake hands with Andrey Rublev of Russia after winning the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
  • Andrey Rublev of Russia returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    8/8

    Monaco Monte Carlo Tennis Masters

    Andrey Rublev of Russia returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece kisses the trophy after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia in the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece kisses the trophy after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia in the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, left, poses with the trophy after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia in the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Stefanos Tsitsipas, right, of Greece shake hands with Andrey Rublev of Russia after winning the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Andrey Rublev of Russia returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament finals in Monaco, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONACO (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set, beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday for his first title this year and sixth overall.

Fourth-seeded Tsitsipas was in dominant form as he edged 4-3 ahead of the sixth-seeded Russian in their career meetings, having also beaten him on clay last year in the French Open quarterfinals.

“I had an unbelievable week. It is incredible that I am able to be in the position that I am ... I would consider it as the best week of my life so far," Tsitsipas said. “There were a lot of nerves coming into that match. Playing Andrey was a very difficult thing to do today, also considering that it was a final. I am definitely proud of the way I managed to behave on the court."

Tsitsipas also clinched his first Masters title.

“It is even more special doing it here in Monte Carlo and doing it on clay, which is my favourite surface,” he said.

The 22-year-old Greek won his last title in February last year at the Open 13 indoor tournament in Marseille — just weeks before France went into lockdown for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old Rublev was aiming for his second title of the year, his first at Masters level and ninth overall. He had produced an audacious display to defeat record 11-time champion Rafael Nadal on Friday, and further confirm why he is one of the rising stars of tennis.

After winning the ATP Cup with Russia, Rublev reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and then won the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam last month for his fourth title in seven months. Since Rotterdam, he’s reached four consecutive semifinals, including Monte Carlo.

But he couldn't even get a break point against Tsitsipas, who raised a trophy at the Monte-Carlo Country Club 40 years after his Russian mother did so.

Julia Salnikova — a former Fed Cup player for the Soviet Union — won a junior title at the same venue in 1981.

“I can’t describe my feelings right now,” Tsitsipas said. “I am overwhelmed by so many different emotions and nostalgia.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Tsitsipas and Rublev win to reach Monte Carlo Masters final

    Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas swatted aside unseeded Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Monte Carlo Masters final for the first time and stay on course for a first title this year. The big-serving Greek's opponent will be sixth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, who beat unseeded Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5. Tsitsipas beat him in the quarterfinals at last year's French Open, and is the fresher player for Sunday's final.

  • Andrey Rublev stuns Rafael Nadal in Monte Carlo quarter-finals

    Nadal was bidding for his 12th title in Monte-Carlo but fell to a 6-2 4-6 6-2 loss.

  • Jabeur books WTA Charleston title clash with Sharma

    Tunisia's Ons Jabeur pummelled Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday to book a title showdown in the WTA 250 tournament in Charleston against Australia's Astra Sharma.

  • Nadal beaten by Rublev in Monte Carlo quarter-finals

    The Spaniard was in danger of being thrashed when Rublev led by a break in the second set, having dominated the opener, but showed his trademark grit to battle back. Rublev was unrelenting, however, and bludgeoned his way into a 5-1 lead in the second set after break the Nadal serve three times. Nadal held serve but the 23-year-old world number eight then finished it off with a crushing forehand winner.

  • Deadly clashes after Islamists take police hostage in Pakistan's Lahore

    Police in Pakistan said a hardline Islamist group had taken six security personnel hostage at its headquarters in Lahore on Sunday after a week of violent clashes following the arrest of the group's leader. The Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group had given the government an April 20 deadline to expel the French ambassador over the publication of cartoons in France depicting the Prophet Mohammad. The authorities responded by arresting its leader, prompting supporters to hold protests and sit-ins across Pakistan.

  • Cash floods into battle for control of Congress

    The most vulnerable Senate Democrats all had strong first quarters, while House Republicans narrowed the fundraising gap for the GOP's efforts to win the House.

  • NBC chief: 'Of course' soap 'Days of Our Lives' will continue

    It looks like the sands will keep passing through the hourglass for "Days of Our Lives," which is expected to be renewed for s 56th season.

  • Djokovic to host Serbia tournament a year after Covid fiasco

    World number one Novak Djokovic will relaunch the Serbia Open tournament in Belgrade on Monday, less than a year after a charity event he organised in the city ended in fiasco.

  • Corfu, Prince Philip's birthplace, holds liturgy

    The "Trisagion", a liturgy prayer service, which grants rest to the departed, was conducted by the Metropolitan of Corfu Nektarios, and included the "kolyva" dish of dried nuts, raisins and berries which is prepared to commemorate the deceased during funerals or memorials.The service was organized by the British Consulate in Corfu, and was attended by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of the island, the mayor, and other local political officials.Prince Philip was born on Corfu at the "Mon Repos" palace on June 10, 1921.He was baptized "Philippos" at a local church. He left after 18 months when his parents went into exile in Europe.After a military coup in the wake of the Greco-Turkish War of 1919-1922, Prince Andrew was accused of treason and banished, taking his family and the baby Philip into exile.

  • Lakers hold off NBA-leading Jazz 127-115 in OT

    Dennis Schröder hit the tying basket to force overtime and finished with 25 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Utah Jazz 127-115 on Saturday in a game between short-handed teams. Schröder got by Royce O’Neale for a layup with 3 seconds remaining to tie it at 110 and force overtime after the Lakers got outscored 28-16 in the fourth.

  • A royal feud has some Jordanians asking: Is this the monarchy we want?

    The shocking rupture between King Abdullah and his half-brother Prince Hamzah has caused many Jordanians to reappraise their country's monarchy.

  • Saudi and Iran held talks aimed at easing tensions, say sources

    The April 9 meeting in Iraq, first reported https://www.ft.com/content/852e94b8-ca97-4917-9cc4-e2faef4a69c8 by the Financial Times on Sunday, did not lead to any breakthrough, the Iranian official and one of the regional sources familiar with the matter said. The regional source said the meeting focused on Yemen, where a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi group since March 2015. "This was a low-level meeting to explore whether there might be a way to ease ongoing tensions in the region," the Iranian official said, adding that it was based on Iraq's request.

  • In photos: The funeral of Prince Philip puts military and royal tradition on display

    Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh who died April 9 at age 99, will be laid to rest on Saturday following a funeral service at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.The big picture: "His send-off will be highly unusual — in part because coronavirus restrictions meant the ceremony had to be scaled back, but also because it comes just after a very public airing of a family rift," The New York Times writes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe guest list was limited to 30 people. Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members wore masks and sat six feet apart, per The Times.Details: The ceremony followed Prince Philip's specifications.People across Britain observed a moment of silence in his honor before the funeral got under way.He was remembered as a man of "courage, fortitude and faith," per AP, spending roughly 14 years in the Royal Navy, and for his support of "Britain's monarch for over three quarters of a century."A choir of four people sang music chosen by the Prince.The funeral lasted less than an hour. Near the end, military buglers sounded Action Stations, a Royal Navy battle cry used to summon crew to battle readiness.What they're saying: "We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith," said David Conner, Dean of Windsor, who conducted the service, according to The Times."Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humor and humanity," Conner added.What's next: "His body will be interred in the royal vault in St. George’s Chapel. Flags in Britain that have flown at half-staff at royal residences since his death will remain that way until Sunday," per The Times.In photos: Military Band marches into position at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip. Photo: KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) and members of the Royal family stand outside St. George's Chapel for the funeral service of Prince Philip. Photo: HANNAH MCKAY/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Bentley at the funeral for her husband, Prince Philip. Photo: LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, lead the ceremonial funeral procession of Prince Philip to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, followed by more royal family members. Photo: ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, walks behind The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard, during the Ceremonial Procession during the funeral of Prince Philip. Photo: Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard arrives at St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Philip’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard, arrives at St. George’s Chapel carried by a bearer party found by the Royal Marines. Photo: Justin Tallis/WPA Pool/Getty Images Pallbearers of the Royal Marines carry the coffin on the West Steps of St. George's Chapel. Photo: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat during the funeral of Prince Philip. Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral inside St. George's Chapel. Photo: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II looks at the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral service. Photo: JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Family to sue after Black man killed by MS police. Lawyers helped George Floyd’s family

    Leonard Parker, a father of six and Army veteran, was shot and killed by Gulfport police in February 2020.

  • TE Connectivity (TEL) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    TE Connectivity's (TEL) fiscal second-quarter performance is expected to reflect strength across Transportation and Communication segments amid coronavirus headwinds.

  • 'Peaky Blinders' actor Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52

    British actor Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, has died, her husband said Friday. McCrory was one of Britain’s most respected actors, making her mark by playing a succession of formidable and sometimes fearsome women.

  • Detroit Red Wings blanked by Chicago Blackhawks, 4-0: Game thread recap

    Detroit Red Wings game time, TV channel, radio info, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Chicago Blackhawks

  • Michael Jordan Is the Perfect Choice to Present Kobe Bryant at His Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

    Throughout the course of his NBA career, Michael Jordan was the ultimate competitor. As such, his only rapport with most players began and ended with abusing his opponents on the basketball court. But Kobe Bryant was different.

  • Nketiah's late leveller saves Arsenal as Fulham suffer survival blow

    Eddie Nketiah delivered a hammer blow to Fulham's bid for Premier League survival as the Arsenal striker's last-gasp goal rescued a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

  • NFL sources sense Giants leaning towards edge rusher with No. 11 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

    Nothing is set in stone with two weeks to go until the draft, but multiple NFL sources told SNY they sensed that the Giants were leaning towards taking a pass rusher in the first round of the draft.