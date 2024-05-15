Troy cancels Special Olympics

TROY, Ala (WDHN) — Troy University has canceled its Special Olympics State Games this weekend due to the threat of severe weather.

Dean of Students Herbert Reeves says some events will be rescheduled later.

“After discussions with the State Games leadership and board members, everyone felt it was in the athletes’ best interests to cancel the games,” said Dean of Students Herbert Reeves.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.