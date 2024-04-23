Troy Aikman: I still believe in Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is entering his ninth season as quarterback of the Cowboys. He's delivered a lot of yards, a lot of touchdowns and a lot of regular season wins.

He has not won a Super Bowl.

In fact, Prescott is only 2-5 in the postseason, never getting the Cowboys past the divisional round.

Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman are the quarterbacks who won Super Bowls for the Cowboys, separating themselves from the Don Merediths, Danny Whites, Tony Romos and Dak Prescotts in Dallas.

Aikman, now an ESPN analyst, hasn't given up on Prescott getting it done despite the egg Prescott and the Cowboys laid in January.

“I still believe in Dak,” Aikman said last week, via Mike Fisher of Athlon.com. “I think that until you do it, there's always those criticisms. I know Peyton Manning went through that. His first three years, he didn't win a playoff game, and then you look back on it now and you can't imagine that anyone would question whether or not he could win a playoff game.”

Manning didn't win his first playoff game until his sixth season. He won his first Super Bowl in his ninth season.

Prescott, though, is entering the final year of his contract with the Cowboys with no guarantee he will be back with the team after this season. He has no-trade and no-tag clauses in his contract.

The Cowboys continue to believe they will get a long-term deal done with Prescott, but just like with Prescott's abysmal playoff record, until it happens, there are questions about whether it will.