Trojans Wire talks to Ducks Wire before USC and Oregon move to the Big Ten

For the past few years, Trojans Wire and Ducks Wire have collaborated on a number of projects. Some of them have been podcasts. Some have been Q-and-A sessions. You have seen us do our weekly Pac-12 football game predictions during the season. In 2024, we won’t be able to do any Pac-12 football game predictions, because the conference essentially won’t exist (even if Washington State and Oregon State protest that point). USC and Oregon will be in the Big Ten instead of the Pac-12. It will take some getting used to. USC football and Oregon football will encounter a fresh set of challenges in a new structure and environment.

In order to process this and other parts of the transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, we invited our friends from Ducks Wire onto our latest podcast. Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel and staff writer Donald Smalley joined us to look at USC and Oregon in a number of broader contexts. We also did offer a brief look-ahead to the 2024 season, but we’ll be able to go much deeper on that topic when we get to late July and early August. Be sure to read Ducks Wire for great Oregon football coverage. As we always say here at Trojans Wire: Hate the rival, but read the rival’s website! Hate Oregon, read Ducks Wire!

Here’s our show with Zac and Don:

