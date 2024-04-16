Trojans Wire looks at 2024 USC football spring game on YouTube show

The 2024 USC football spring game is this Saturday, April 20, at noon local time in Los Angeles. Everyone will be eager to see how defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has reshaped the defensive side of the ball for the Trojans, who were an embarrassment on defense for most of the past two seasons under Alex Grinch. Lynn, joined by assistant coaches Eric Henderson, Matt Entz, and Doug Belk, faces a tall task in trying to transform the USC defense, but he showed at UCLA in 2023 that he can produce quick turnarounds.

Miller Moss and Jayden Maiava, the top two quarterbacks for USC, will also attract plenty of attention and careful evaluation. Lincoln Riley has talked about the value of having an open competition between the two, though Moss is very likely to be the starter for the first game of the 2024 regular season against LSU.

