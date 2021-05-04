Triple Truck Challenge Presented by Womply: Full schedule, how it works

The Triple Truck Challenge Presented by Womply is back for a third season and it all kicks off this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Now in its third season, “The Trip” consists of three consecutive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, beginning at the track “Too Tough to Tame” on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1), where drivers compete for an additional $50,000 bonus for winning the race. If a driver wins multiple events, the bonus money increases up to $500,000 for sweeping all three races. The Trip continues at Circuit of The Americas on Saturday, May 22 (1 p.m. ET on FS1) and concludes at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 28 (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

The program — like the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash — is designed to give attention to series regulars with added incentive given to race wins. The brainchild of NASCAR’s Vice President, Strategic Initiatives Ben Kennedy, “The Trip” debuted in 2019.

The first Triple Truck Challenge consisted of three consecutive races, held at Texas Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway. Only drivers eligible for Truck Series points could be on the entry lists for those races. Greg Biffle came out of retirement to win the first Triple Truck Challenge event in 2019 at Texas, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Other winners that year were Brett Moffitt at Iowa and Ross Chastain at WWTR.

The 2020 Triple Truck Challenge was originally scheduled to take place April 18 at Richmond Raceway, May 1 at Dover International Speedway and May 15 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but it was rescheduled because of the COVID-19 outbreak and NASCAR’s subsequent pause from racing. The 2020 races were changed to the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, a rescheduled Dover date and one at WWTR. They were won by GMS Racing’s Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, and Creed, respectively.

