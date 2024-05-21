Tribune Notebook: BBE basketball coach retires

May 21—BELGRADE — Chris Anderson called it the toughest decision he has had to make in his career.

After a lot of thought and discussions with family and friends, Anderson is retiring as head boys basketball coach at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

"It was a choice," said Anderson, 42, who'll remain as BBE's activities director and dean of students. "I have two little girls that need attention.

"This was 110 percent family-related."

Anderson coached the Jaguars for 10 seasons, leading BBE to a second-place finish in the state Class A tournament in 2022. The Jaguars won Central Minnesota Conference titles in 2022 and '23 and advanced to the sub-section final nine times in 10 seasons. His teams posted a 164-119 record, including 88-24 over the last four seasons. They were 20-9 in '23-24, 24-5 in '22-23, 28-5 in '21-22 and 16-5 in '20-21.

Anderson quickly pointed out it wasn't about the wins and losses for him.

"The kids, the culture, the community — everyone has been so supportive," Anderson said. "I've been very fortuate to have been able to coach here the past 10 years."

But his family beckons. Oldest daughter Kendall turns 5 on June 22. Youngest daughter Charlie turned 2 on May 16. Kristina Anderson, Chris' wife, is also a coach and administrator at BBE. Kristina Anderson is BBE's school counselor and head girls basketball coach.

Chris Anderson explained that a nanny situation the Andersons were using in the area is coming to an end. He's needed at home more.

"It was the hardest decision I've had to make," he said. "I'm trying not to get emotional when I tell you this.

"I never saw this (his retiring) happening."

Anderson is from Forest Lake. He played basketball at Minnesota State-Moorhead and has fallen in love with the BBE community.

"I can't give enough credit to our kids," Anderson said. "It's not about the banners we've hung or the conference championships or going to state. It's about the kids who were wearing the jerseys and the experiences I've built with them and built together. Looking at my girls, it was an easy decision. Looking at my boys, it was a very hard decision."

Anderson heaped praise on his assistants, Mike Brower and Matt Goodwin. Both are BBE alums. Brower was named the Class A assistant coach of the year by the state coaches association. Brower and Goodwin also were named Central Minnesota Conference assistant coaches of the year.

"They've meant a lot to our sucess," Anderson said.

A replacement for Anderson has been named. It's Austin Rambow. He has been BBE's junior varsity girls basketball coach and comes highly recommended by BBE girls coach Kristina Anderson. Originally from Willmar, the physical education instructor came to BBE from Yellow Medicine East and played basketball at Valley City State in North Dakota and at the University of Minnesota-Morris. He was listed as a 6-foot-6 post player in his college days and was a student assistant for the men's basketball program at Valley City State.

"He'll do great," Chris Anderson said. "He's got great relationships with his kids. I'm eager to see what he can do with the program."

Four area athletes and a coach have been selected to participate in the annual Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series on June 20-22 in Chaska.

Selected to the South All-Stars is Jared Cortez of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Cooper Dack of Montevideo. As assistant coach for the South All-Stars is Yellow Medicine East's Trevor Schulte.

Minnewaska's Dylan Alexander and Paynesville's Isaac Lieser have been selected to play for the North All-Stars.

Six teams of about 15 players each will play over three days.

* Former BOLD star Jordan Sagedahl has wrapped up a fine senior season on the South Dakota State baseball team. Sagedahl, listed as an infielder, is batting .289 in 41 games with 10 home runs, six doubles, a triple and 27 RBIs. He has a .586 slugging percentage for the Jackrabbits with 11 walks and six hit-by-pitches, good for a .367 on-base percentage.

Sagedahl also has pitched seven innings for SDSU, striking out 11 and walking four in three appearances.

South Dakota State, an NCAA Division I program went 11-17 in the Summit League and 20-29 overall.

* Former Willmar Cardinal star Drey Dirksen is wrapping up a stellar senior season with the Augustana Vikings baseball team. Dirksen, a catcher, has hit 20 home runs, giving him 56 for his career for the NCAA Division II school in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He batted .300 with 61 runs, 17 doubles, a triple and 56 RBIs. He has a .716 slugging percentage and .449 on-base percentage

Augustana advanced to the NCAA Division II Central Regional in Warrenburg, Missouri, where it was eventually eliminated by Central Missouri after a pair of victories over Central Oklahoma. The Vikings wound up the season with a 32-8 NSIC record and 47-10 overall.