Tribe Tennis qualifies 2 doubles teams for regional championships

Apr. 25—BULLARD — Jacksonville will be represented at the University Interscholastic League Class 4A, Region III Tennis Championships by a pair of doubles teams.

In Boy's Doubles, Westyn Hassell and Danny Ramirez finished in second place at the District 18-4A Tennis Championships, which was hosted by Bullard High School Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tribe Tennis' No. 1 Mixed Doubles team, Mayte Otero and Dylan Dosser, also were silver medal winners in Bullard and will be headed to College Station on May 10-11 for regionals.

After receiving a first round bye, Hassell and Ramirez posted triumphs over Hudson 6-1, 6-3 and Bullard 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 before losing to Madisonville 6-7 (5), 3-6 in the finals.

Otero and Dosser also drew a bye in the opening round before earning a straight set, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Hudson.

The Jacksonville duo dropped a 5-7, 5-7 decision to Madisonville, but rebounded by knocking off another Madisonville team 6-3, 6-3 in the third place match and completing their run in the tournament by taking down Rusk 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 in the playback.

Another strong effort at the district meet featured Emmanuel Silva finishing in third place in Boy's Singles. Silva won two of his four matches.

In the team standings, the Jacksonville boys came in second place, finishing behind Madisonville.

Hudson was third, followed by Bullard, Rusk and Palestine.

The top three teams in the girls' standings included Madisonville, Bullard and Jacksonville.

Rusk and Palestine tied for fourth place, with Hudson ending up sixth.