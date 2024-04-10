Trey Lipscomb records RBI in Nationals’ win at San Francisco

Washington (5-6) defeated San Francisco (4-8), 5-3, on Tuesday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Former Vol Trey Lipscomb started at third base for the Nationals. He went 0-for-3 and recorded one RBI on a sacrifice fly in seventh inning to give Washington a 4-3 lead.

Lipscomb played at Tennessee from 2019-22 and appeared in 103 games, including 78 starts.

He recorded a .331 batting average, 24 home runs, 103 RBIs, 83 runs, 37 walks and seven stolen bases for the Vols. During the 2022 campaign, he became the first Vol since Cody Hawn (22) in 2009 to hit 20-plus home runs in a season.

Lipscomb appeared in 66 games in his final season at Tennessee in 2022. He totaled 22 home runs, 84 RBIs, 68 runs, 89 hits, 19 doubles, three triples, 26 walks and four stolen bases.

Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference East division, the league regular-season and tournament championships in 2022.

He was selected by Washington in the third-round of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft (No. 84 overall).

