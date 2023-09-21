Trevon Diggs, Cowboys CB, reportedly out for season after sustaining torn ACL in practice

Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys is done for the season. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL during Thursday's practice and will be out for the rest of this season, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein.

He sustained the injury during 1-on-1 drills, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs tore his ACL today in practice today, source confirms to @YahooSports. Trevon was off to a physical, frenetic start in his first season on contract extension. Now, done for season.



The news comes after the All-Pro corner was seen on crutches following practice and reportedly underwent an MRI.

When quarterback Dak Prescott was asked for updates, the team was still awaiting Diggs' results.

“Some of you saw him leaving the field so prayers for him; simple as that," Prescott told reporters Thursday.

Diggs and the Cowboys reportedly agreed to a five-year, $97 million contract extension in July. The deal, which could be worth up to $104 million, was structured to keep him in Dallas through the 2028 season.

He turned 25 Wednesday and snagged his first interception of the year in the Cowboys' Week 2 win over the New York Jets last weekend. In a defense that has allowed just 10 points over its 2-0 start, he was expected to play a major role. Over those games, he also had a forced fumble, three passes defended and four tackles.

The team believed Stephon Gilmore and Diggs were primed to become NFL's best cornerback duo, and now will go without half of that pair. Gilmore, who Dallas traded for this spring, was mentoring Diggs on everything from diet to keys to longevity in the league. He was poised to take that advice en route to his big goals for the year, including making it to the Super Bowl and joining teammate Micah Parsons as awardees at NFL Honors.

Diggs joined the Cowboys as a 2020 second-round pick. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2021 with 11. Over 47 career games and 46 starts, he has a total of 18 picks. He was been named to the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons.

