Trevon Diggs on his brother Stefon after latest Bills loss: "14 gotta get up out of there"

Before last night's game, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was smiling. After the game, there was nothing to smile about.

Diggs had three catches for 34 yards on five targets in the 24-22 loss at home to the Broncos. And he witnessed the disastrous failure of the coaching staff and the special-teams unit to ensure that only 11 players were on the field for the effort to defend against the missed field goal that would have clinched a Buffalo win.

Not long after the game ended, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, sent a very public message to his brother, Stefon: "Man 14 Gotta get up out of there."

Although it didn't come directly from Stefon, it comes from someone pretty close to him. It also comes only five months after something happened that caused Stefon to leave the team on the day of a mandatory minicamp practice. It appeared at first that he stormed out. It then became clear he was told to leave, apparently after becoming upset during whatever discussion preceded the departure.

Stefon landed in Buffalo in 2020, after tweeting his way out of Minnesota. It's hard to imagine that Stefon Diggs, who turns 30 in 15 days, will want to spend the final seasons of his prime with a team that is in clear decline.

It might take dramatic organizational change to get him to stay. Even then, there's no guarantee that, after four seasons with the Bills, he'll want to continue to chase a championship with a team that feels farther away from winning one as it did before quarterback Josh Allen arrived in 2018.