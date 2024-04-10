Trent Baalke: Josh Allen is a cornerstone of our defense

The Jaguars officially announced the signing of edge rusher Josh Allen to a five-year contract on Wednesday afternoon.

Allen's deal has a base value of $141.25 million and has $76.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, which is a big uptick on the $24.07 million he would have made under the terms of the franchise tag. General Manager Trent Baalke's statement about the signing focused on Allen's value to the team rather that the value of the pact.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of Josh Allen to a five-year contract," Baalke said. "Josh is a true pro who has developed into one of the top producing defensive players at his position in the NFL and a cornerstone of our defense. He is a leader on and off the field, and we are excited for Josh and his family, as well as our fanbase."

It's the third straight season that the Jaguars have used a franchise tag before signing one of their own players to a long-term deal. Their next extension target might be quarterback Trevor Lawrence, although the team can exercise their fifth-year option on his contract to keep him under team control through at least 2025 without finding common ground on a new deal.