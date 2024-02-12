Trek's best-selling budget mountain bike gets an e-MTB boost

Trek Marlin+ bike.

Trek has taken the Marlin, one of its most popular mountain bikes, and fitted it with an e-MTB motor to create the Marlin+. This new budget e-MTB will come in two versions, both of which are equipped with a Bosch motor suited for riding on and off-road,

The new Trek Marlin+ shares the same updated geometry and features as the Gen 3 Trek Marlin which was updated last year. Where the Marlin+ differs is its mid-drive motor and integrated battery which help give this hardtail electric mountain bike some extra oomph up the hills.

Trek Marlin+ bike

Trek has fitted the Alpha Silver Aluminium Marlin+ frame with a Bosch Active Line Plus motor. Inside the downtube is a 400Wh battery which can offer 2-4 hours of run time on a full charge (depending on conditions, climbing, and modes) which can be extended using Trek's PowerMore 250Wh range extender. The motor is capable of putting out 50Nm of power and is controlled via a 2-in-1 remote and display to make mode selection and battery status easy.

The Marlin+ comes in five different sizes, the two smallest sizes use 27.5in wheels while M to XL has larger 29in wheels. Geometry is aimed at balancing comfort and trail performance with a 66.5-degree head angle and 74-degree seat angle. Reach is 440mm for a medium and the 485mm chainstays should give the bike a stable ride feel.

On the trail a 120mm suspension fork (100mm on the XS) and 2.6in tires will improve comfort and control while the rack and fender mounts mean it will be equally at home cruising around the city on your daily commute.

Trek Marlin+ bike being ridden up a hill

Pricing and specifications

The Trek Marlin+ is available now in two different builds, with the Marlin+ 8 priced at $3,499 / £3,000 and the Marlin+ 6 at $2,699 / £2,500. Check out the specs below, or head over to Trekbikes.com for more information.

Trek Marlin+ 8

Frame: Alpha Silver Aluminum

Fork: SR Suntour XCM 34, 120mm

Motor: Bosch Active Line Plus, 50 Nm

Controller: Bosch Purion 200

Battery: Bosch CompactTube 400 Wh

Drivetrain: Shimano Deore M6100, 12-speed

Bar: Bontrager alloy

Stem: Bontrager Comp, 35mm

Seatpost: TranzX JD-YSP18, 100mm (XS,S) / 150mm (M,L,XL)

Brakes: Shimano MT420 4-piston hydraulic disc

Wheels: Bontrager Line TLR 30

Tires: Bontrager Gunnison Pro XR, tubeless ready

Size: XS-XXL

Claimed Weight: M – 21.30 kg/46.96 lb (with TLR sealant, no tubes)

Price: $3,499 / £3,000

Trek Marlin+ 6

Trek Marlin+ 6