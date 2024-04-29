Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift donation raises $80,000 for Patrick Mahomes’ foundation

A few of the Chiefs star players spent part of the NFL Draft weekend thinking about a different sport.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ foundation had a golf fundraiser in Las Vegas, and tight end Travis Kelce was among the teammates to join in the fun.

Kelce and Mahomes had their significant others with them. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were spotted Friday night at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge inside the ARIA Resort & Casino with Kelce and girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

That’s according to TMZ, which said no photos or videos were taken of the quartet.

Here are highlights from the rest of the weekend.

Saturday

Mahomes’ 15 & the Mahomies foundation had its Las Vegas Golf Tournament Gala on Saturday night at Bellagio.

There were plenty of pictures and videos at this event, including this of Kelce and Swift arriving at the Gala.

Harry Santa-Olalla was the auctioneer at the fundraising event, but he gave the microphone to Kelce at one point for an important announcement.

“I was just talking to my significant other, and we might have one other auction item, that wasn’t on the docket,” Kelce told he crowd, per the Las Vegas Review Journal. “Has anybody heard of the ‘Eras Tour?’ There might be a fun gig where there are four tickets to the New Orleans, Miami, Indianapolis or New Orleans dates when the tour comes back to the United States. Does that fire anybody up right now?”

Harry Santa (entertaining auctioneer) & #TravisKelce auctioning off #TaylorSwift donation 4 tickets to any upcoming US #Erastour & Travis tells his “significant other” “let’s go babe” as she cheers on @ Mahomes charity event in Vegas tonight pic.twitter.com/fG4WPHuMMG — Paula Feese (@PaulaFeese) April 28, 2024

Santa-Olalla said on Instagram the tickets sold for $80,000, and soon after Mahomes began throwing autographed footballs into the crowd and they were going for $10,000 each.

One of those passes from Mahomes ended up in the hands of Kelce.

Swift joined others at the charity event in waving a napkin at one point.

"-actually pay hundreds of thousands just to know taylor swift is actually cheering you on as you're winning 4 of her tickets this is insane let's go" pic.twitter.com/jsmw2eRJ7r — beloved (@taybeloved_) April 28, 2024

And there’s been speculation on social media that Brittany Mahomes and Swift are on the outs. Well, that was put to rest at the Gala.

what a fun charity gala event

love seeing tay and brit together again pic.twitter.com/k0nIUIGukF — brittany (taylor’s version) (@brittanyconk17) April 28, 2024

Sunday

Then it was time for the golf portion of the charity golf event. In this video recap of the weekend, you’ll see Chiefs safety Justin Reid.

Here are some other photos that were shared by Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on Instagram.

Sterling is golfing with dad at his 15 and the Mahomies Vegas Golf Classic! #Mahomes

IG | brittanylynne pic.twitter.com/d6w6zi6NQZ — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) April 28, 2024

Patrick Mahomes with his son, Bronze, and daughter, Sterling.

And here are the Chiefs teammates enjoying themselves.