Travis Kelce Re-Signs With the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce is staying in Kansas City!

The 34-year-old tight end reached a two-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs that will make Kelce the highest-paid tight end in the league, according to the NFL. Kelce is now under contract through the 2027 season and the deal adds $34.25 million to the two years remaining on his old deal, according to reports.

In a joint post, the Chiefs and Kelce celebrated the signing with photos of Kelce holding his Super Bowl trophies with the team, and the caption reads: “We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract.”



It’s gearing up to be a busy few years for Kelce, who was also announced as the host of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, a spinoff of the popular Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? game show. “I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” Kelce said in a press statement. “The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”

The Prime Video show will feature contestants using celebrities to help with 11 elementary-school-level questions, with the chance to win $100,000. A release date has yet to be announced.

