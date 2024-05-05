Travis Kelce Receives Friendship Bracelet from Young Fan at Formula 1 Grand Prix: 'I Wish I Had One to Give Him Back'

The Chiefs tight end made an appearance at the race in Florida to represent Alpine Racing, which he partially owns with teammate Patrick Mahomes

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is taking in the racing at the Formula 1 Grand Prix — and making new friends along the way!

While greeting fans at the sports event in Miami on Sunday, May 5, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was spotted accepting a friendship bracelet — a signature of Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — from a young fan. In a video shared by ESPN on Instagram, Kelce — wearing a bright green shirt-and-shorts set, sunglasses, a black baseball cap and black sneakers — could be seen taking the homemade jewelry as he walked past a crowd of people.

"You're too kind, thank you very much," he said to the young fan, adding: "I wish I had one to give him back."

Kelce didn't just stop by the race track as a Formula 1 spectator. In October 2023, he and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became investors in the Formula 1 team Alpine Racing, who are competing in the Grand Prix.

The two teammates, through Kelce's management company A&A Management, became the lead investors in an ownership group — which also includes four-time golf champion Rory McIlroy and Olympic boxing gold medalist Anthony Joshua — that secured a $218 million investment in Alpine Racing, venture capital group Otro Capital announced at the time.



In a statement, Kelce said the partnership with his friend Mahomes, 28, and the "world-class" private equity firm is a "dream come true."

"We are embracing this opportunity to be a part of something extraordinary, and we look forward to contributing our passion and commitment to this incredible team," Kelce said.

"As athletes, we understand the importance of teamwork, dedication and the pursuit of excellence," Mahomes added at the time. "We see these same qualities in Alpine Racing and are excited to be a part of their journey to further success."

Mahomes also attended the Grand Prix with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who wore a summery pink-and-white gingham minidress for the occasion.

Perry Knotts/Getty Travis Kelce

Kelce's appearance at the Grand Prix comes just days after NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the tight end had agreed to extend his contract with the Chiefs for two more years.

The extension is worth more than $17 million a year, making Kelce the highest-paid tight end in the league. Kelce’s longtime agent, Mike Simon, negotiated the deal, the financial details of which were not immediately disclosed.

Patrick took a moment to congratulate Kelce on his record-breaking contract extension, writing in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!"



