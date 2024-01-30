Travis d'Arnaud still harboring Mets animosity, says playing them makes him 'angry'

Despite playing his last game for the Mets five years ago and being on three teams since, Atlanta Brave Travis d'Arnaud still harbors animosity toward New York.

Asked at a Braves fan event which team makes him "the most angry" whenever he plays against them, d'Arnaud paused for about 20 seconds before responding "New York Mets."

The catcher, acquired by the Mets via trade from the Toronto Blue Jays along with Noah Syndergaard in the R.A. Dickey deal in December of 2012, made his Mets debut in 2013.

Across parts of seven seasons in New York, d'Arnaud showed flashes. But he was oft-injured and very inconsistent at the plate.

He was terrific in 2015, slashing .268/.340/.485, but was limited to just 67 games due to injury -- a common theme during his time with the Mets, as he averaged a shade over 73 games played per season in his five full years in New York.

In addition to being hurt a lot, d'Arnaud was unreliable offensively.

Discounting 2019, when he played just 10 games for the Mets, d'Arnaud was a league average or better hitter just twice in six seasons in New York.

The Mets designated d'Arnaud for assignment in April of 2019.

He had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being DFA'd, and then enjoyed success with the Tampa Bay Rays for the remainder of the 2019 season.

D'Arnaud landed with the Braves in 2020, and has been solid there in four seasons, slashing .256/.315/.446. However, his durability issues have continued, with his playing more than 74 games in a season just once.