A new transfer portal prospect for MSU basketball to monitor

The world of the NCAA transfer portal is ever changing day by day. With guys coming off of the board, and new guys entering, the options are fluid. One guy who just entered the portal is a guy who Michigan State should heavily consider taking a long look at.

Tennessee center Tobe Awaka made the decision to enter the portal after two years with the Vols. While he was not in the portal when the first edition of 10 players Michigan State basketball should pursue in the transfer portal was created, he would be on that list today.



Awaka is a 6-foot-8, 250 pound center from the Bronx, New York. Yes, he is slightly lacking in the height department, but that shouldn’t scare Spartan fans, he plays like a grown man.

Following MSU’s scrimmage with Tennessee this past October, Tom Izzo had this to see about the Tennessee big man:

I think he (Rick Barnes) has interchangeable parts; he can bring those bigs in; Awaka, is a man, he’s just a man child, he gives them a different look than Aidoo.

Aside from Izzo already knowing Awaka, and liking his game, in limited minutes, the center showed what he is capable of.

Awaka averaged 5.1 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game in just over 13 minutes of action. He shot 59% from the field to go along with 74% from the line.

His 124 offensive rating on KenPom is well above the average of 100, and his 92 defensive rating (the lower the better) also shows his prowess on the defensive end. He also would have ranked 4th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage at 18%, but he did not play enough minutes to qualify.

There is some projection that would have to be done here, as doubling your minutes doesn’t always mean doubling your numbers, but all things considered, Awaka is the type of center Izzo loves to have and MSU needs.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining, wherever he chooses to go.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire