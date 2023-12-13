Transfer portal nets Texas Tech football Florida receiver Caleb Douglas

The Texas Tech football team gained another commitment out of the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Caleb Douglas, listed as a 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver, announced he will transfer to join the Red Raiders through social media. Douglas spent the first two years of his collegiate career with the Florida Gators.

Earlier in the day, Tech got a commitment from Vinny Sciury, a transfer guard from Toledo.

A native of Missouri City, Douglas appeared in five games for the Gators this season before a season-ending injury. He finished the 2023 campaign with 11 catches for 133 yards and a TD. As a true freshman in 2022, he started two games and reeled in 10 balls for 175 yards and two scores.

Along with Florida, Douglas had offers from USC, LSU and Notre Dame, among others, out of Hightower High School.

Texas Tech is looking to replace its top three receivers from this season in 2024. Xavier White (495 yards) will appear in his final college game Saturday in the Independence Bowl while Jerand Bradley (431) and Myles Price (410) have entered their names into the transfer portal.

Douglas will join expected returners Coy Eakin, Jordan Brown and Drae McCray at receiver. Tech's 2024 recruiting class also features five-star receiver Micah Hudson out of Lake Belton. Hudson signed his national letter of intent on Tuesday and will be formally announced as a Red Raider next week for National Signing Day.

Before announcing his decision Wednesday, Douglas provided a hint at his new destination by resharing Tahj Brooks' post announcing his return to Lubbock for the 2024 season from Monday.

Florida Gators wide receiver Caleb Douglas (4) motions to the referee during an NCAA football game on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Florida transfer receiver Caleb Douglas commits to Texas Tech football