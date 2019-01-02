Transfer news - LIVE: Latest rumours, gossip and done deals as Chelsea sign Christian Pulisic plus Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and more

The Premier League's January transfer window is upon us with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham all set to be busy.

Liverpool were the summer's biggest spenders with no fewer than four new arrivals. Goalkeeper Alisson was the headline-grabber with the Brazilian already proving worth every penny of the world-record fee the Reds shelled out for the Brazilian. Could long-term target Nabil Fekir join him this month? United got a couple of new faces in through the door in the summer but it hasn't made a difference with Jose Mourinho out and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in. Will he spend them way out of trouble in the January sales.

Champions Manchester City are in the thick of the title race again but may be tempted back into the market for one more big money signing while Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal could all choose to dip their toes in the water as they battle for an all-important top four spot. We will have all the latest news, views, rumours, gossip and done deals right here so don't touch that dial.

