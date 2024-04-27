Trailblazers take down Northeast and Prince of Peace in girl/boy doubleheader

Apr. 26—GOOSE LAKE — It was windy but sunny out at Northeast High School on Thursday evening as the Northeast Rebels and Prince of Peace Irish welcomed the Beckman Trailblazers out for a girl/boy varsity doubleheader.

Up first was the Northeast girls team, co-oped with Prince of Peace but wearing the Rebel uniforms, their young roster had a hard time with the very experienced Trailblazers.

The Rebels were on defense virtually the whole game, giving up five goals in the first half and then five more in the second half to drop the game 10-0. Beckman is now 8-1 on the season with their only loss coming to the 10-0 Assumption Knights.

Despite the loss, goalkeeper Kylie Petersen had an outstanding 48 saves. She has 222 total saves in eight games this season.

The Rebels are now 1-7 and will host Bellevue on Monday at 5 p.m.

The Prince of Peace boys battled things out with the Trailblazers, not giving up any easy goals. However, three and a half minutes into the game a beautiful pass gave Beckman the lead 1-0.

The Irish did knot the game back at one as Kylin Charlson's header found the back of the net off of a corner kick.

Wyatt Dann scored a goal in the first half as well but the Irish trailed at halftime 3-2.

Both sides played lock down defense in the second half but gave up a single blemish. Elijah Thomas was able to score but Prince of Peace fell to Beckman 4-3.

Despite the loss, goalkeeper Billy Deluhery had 18 saves and Carson DeBo had two assists. The Irish are now 2-5 on the season and will compete in a tournament at Davenport Assumption High School on Saturday. They will return home Monday to play Bellevue.