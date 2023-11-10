Advertisement

Trail Blazers C Robert Williams III to undergo season-ending knee surgery, per report

Callie Lawson-Freeman
Contributing writer
·1 min read
Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III needs to undergo surgery on his right knee that will keep him out for the remainder of the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

The 26-year-old will reportedly have the procedure early next week. He is expected to be fully recovered for the start of the 2024-2025 season.

Williams injured his kneecap during a 112-100 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. He and his doctors were initially working determine whether the bone and ligament damage caused by the injury could be repaired in a cleanup procedure, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) looks to make a pass during a NBA game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers on October 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will reportedly be out for the remainder of the season. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's a separate injury from when he tore the meniscus in his left knee in March 2022. Williams required arthroscopic surgery that offseason, which briefly sidelined him for the start of the 2022-2023 campaign while he played for the Boston Celtics.

