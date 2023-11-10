Trail Blazers C Robert Williams III to undergo season-ending knee surgery, per report

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III needs to undergo surgery on his right knee that will keep him out for the remainder of the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

The 26-year-old will reportedly have the procedure early next week. He is expected to be fully recovered for the start of the 2024-2025 season.

Williams injured his kneecap during a 112-100 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. He and his doctors were initially working determine whether the bone and ligament damage caused by the injury could be repaired in a cleanup procedure, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania.

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will reportedly be out for the remainder of the season. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's a separate injury from when he tore the meniscus in his left knee in March 2022. Williams required arthroscopic surgery that offseason, which briefly sidelined him for the start of the 2022-2023 campaign while he played for the Boston Celtics.

This story will be updated.