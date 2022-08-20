Trading for RB Kareem Hunt would make sense for Eagles

The Cleveland Browns dismissed RB Kareem Hunt’s trade request a few weeks ago but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t trade their backup running back. Instead, it meant the team would not allow Hunt to dictate that he would or would not be dealt.

Hunt returned to practice after a one-day attempt at either getting a contract extension or getting traded somewhere he could get that new contract.

The Browns have a significant luxury at the running back position. Nick Chubb is one of the best in the league while Hunt is a former rushing champion with versatility out of the backfield as a pass catcher as well.

It doesn’t stop at the top of Cleveland’s depth chart as D’Ernest Johnson played very well when given the chance in 2021. Johnson only had more than 10 carries in three games but put up 99, 123 and 146 yards in those three games while averaging over 5.5 yards per carry.

Demetric Felton didn’t get many rushing attempts (7) as a rookie but had 18 catches including two touchdowns.

Jerome Ford has looked the part of a player who could carry the load in the near future. In the team’s first preseason game, Ford was a star. We also saw him cause a turned ankle in practice against Philadelphia.

While the Browns have a lot of depth at running back, the Eagles are in a different place.

QB Jalen Hurts led the team in rushing last year with Myles Sanders the highest-producing running back with 754 yards but zero touchdowns. Kenneth Gainwell is second on the depth chart going into his second year but only had 291 yards last year.

After two days of practicing with each other in Berea, Philadelphia may have a better idea of just how big of an upgrade Hunt could be for their team. As noted here, Sanders’ injury struggles could push them to make a deal:

Miles Sanders has missed five straight practices with a hamstring injury I believe the Eagles are actually in on Kareem Hunt This is a win-now team with Jalen Hurts on his rookie contract with one of, if not the best, offensive line units in the NFL Hunt would be a stud in PHI — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) August 20, 2022

Cleveland does not have to make a deal but Hunt is in the last year of his contract. Perhaps adding a mid-round draft pick and a player looking for a fresh start like WR Jalen Reagor could be intriguing for the Browns. An interior defensive lineman could also be intriguing.

