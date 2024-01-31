Trade rumors update: Nets' keeping Mikal Bridges, Jazz could trade Olynyk, Clarkson

New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets

With just more than a week left before the NBA trade deadline, there have been a few deals, but far, far more rumors are flying around. Here is some of the latest trade buzz around the NBA.

• Teams calling but Nets reportedly will not trade Mikal Bridges. A couple of months ago the Nets were seen as trade deadline buyers, but their recent slump — they have lost 12-of-16 — has changed the dynamic. Now they look like sellers, with Spencer Dinwiddie the name heard most often rumored in deals. However, multiple teams — including the Knicks and Rockets — have called to ask about wing Mikal Bridges, only to be shot down, reports Michael Scotto at Hoopshype. The Nets plan to hang on to Bridges and big man Nic Claxton (who Brooklyn will have to pay this summer) but other players are available.

• Warriors likely to hang onto Andrew Wiggins, everyone? There was buzz for a while that Golden State felt it had to do something to turn this season around and moving the slumping Andrew Wiggins was the most likely thing. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that vibe is changing, partly because Wiggins has played better since Draymond Green's return to the lineup.

The Warriors have fielded player-for-player offers for Wiggins, according to team and league sources. They wouldn't have to attach a draft pick to get off his deal. But nothing has made them jump. Wiggins has upped his production and activity lately. He's back in their starting and closing lineup, able finally to play next to Kuminga (a huge factor in his future) because of Green's return as the starting center. The Warriors are plus-41 with that trio on the court together in 66 minutes over last four games.

Slater adds there is no mandate to shed money from ownership as it faces a massive tax bill, and without that pressure the Warriors may wait until the offseason to make any moves.

• Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Clarkson could be on move from Jazz. With their hot streak over, trader Danny Ainge has the Jazz looking like sellers again, and there has been considerable interest in Kelly Olynyk, league sources have told NBC Sports. Olynyk is a floor-spacing big man (42.5% from 3 this season) with playoff experience on an expiring contract, which makes him very attractive to some teams as a rental. Michael Scotto at Hoopshype reports that both Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson are drawing interest, adding that the Knicks, specifically, are interested in Olynyk.

Olynyk has drawn interest from various teams across the league, sources say, and is considered Utah's top trade candidate ahead of the deadline by rival executives as he prepares to enter unrestricted free agency in the summer.

• Malcolm Brogdon could be traded, but says he is happy, valued in Portland. Brogdon, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, is the most likely Trail Blazer to be moved at the deadline — he has been linked to the Knicks, among others — but Portland is keeping the price high, according to reports. The Blazers want a quality young player that fits with their rebuild timeline, and because Brogdon is under contract for next season they can just hold on to him and revisit all of this during the offseason. For his part, Brogdon told Jason Quick of The Athletic he is happy in the Pacific Northwest.

"I'm happy here. I'm valued here. Valued in this leadership/lead-guard role. And I can't complain with that. I'm happy in Portland," Brogdon said.

• Clippers reportedly testing the market for Bones Hyland, P.J. Tucker. The Clippers are the hottest team in the NBA and not feeling the pressure to make any trade deadline moves, but they are at least seeing if there is a market for two players outside the core rotation, Bones Hyland and P.J. Tucker, reports Michael Scotto at Hoopshype. He adds that if Tucker is not traded (and most likely he stays put) the team does not plan to buy him out, but rather keep him around for the playoffs.

• Hawks may hold on to Bogdanovic, too. Trade buzz around a Dejounte Murray trade has quieted down (for now, the Lakers may be feeling the pressure), but Murray may not be the only Hawks player whose trade rumors may have been all smoke. Bogdan Bogdanovic was a hot name for a while, because every team can use more shooting on the wing, but Atlanta may keep him, too, reports Michael Scotto at Hoopshype.

Despite the goal of trimming future salary, one player with a sizable contract going forward the Hawks seemingly want to keep past the trade deadline is Bogdan Bogdanovic, according to rival executives and league sources who've spoken with HoopsHype.