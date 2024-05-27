New trade proposal would send Chicago Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic to Memphis Grizzlies for wing depth

A Bleacher Report new trade proposal would send veteran Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic to Memphis Grizzlies for wing depth. The deal, cooked up by B/R league analyst Andy Bailey, would send Vooch to Memphis for sharpshooting 2 guard Luke Kennard and backup forward Ziaire Williams.

Pointing to the fact that while it might have been helpful for the Griz’ Jaren Jackson Jr. to have tried playing the 4 with center Stephen Adams out, it became clear he is more of a power forward in Bailey’s estimation. “He’s also more effective defensively when a burlier big takes the post presence while he’s allowed to roam,” writes the author.

Vooch “doesn’t check the defensive boxes the way Adams does, but he is more functionally a 5 than JJJ,” he adds.

Should the Chicago Bulls rip off the band-aid and trade away everyone? https://t.co/C6PNFJcNNn pic.twitter.com/0cJbQkhiH0 — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) May 26, 2024

“Having a starting five with two shooting bigs—Vooch made a respectable 35.9% of his triples over the three seasons prior to this one—could give Morant wider driving lanes than he’s ever seen,” writes Bailey.

“This price may seem steep, but losing Kennard stings less when you consider the ascension of Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson. And Ziaire Williams is effectively the functional equivalent of including a second-round pick in the deal.”

