Tracy McGrady to induct Vince Carter into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

North Carolina Tar Heel Vince Carter announced on Fanduel’s ‘Run it Back’ that Tracy McGrady will be one of the people inducting him into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Carter, as well as other UNC late great Walter Davis, will be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame on August 17th in Symphony Hall, Springfield, MA.

It’s only fitting that McGrady is one of the selected few to induct Carter into basketball heaven, given their on and off-court connection.

Watch below as Michelle Beadle tosses Carter the million-dollar question:

.@MichelleDBeadle: "Do you choose who inducts you?"@mrvincecarter15: Yes you do choose…I can confirm T-Mac [Tracy McGrady] will be there, he's one of the guys that I asked, and he was like 'Hell yeah, I was waiting for you to call me!'."@Tmac_213 👏 pic.twitter.com/u3izcHmZrv — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 9, 2024

Not only were Carter and McGrady teammates in the NBA when they played for the Toronto Raptors but also cousins. McGrady revealed a year ago, he found out at a family reunion while Carter was playing at the University of North Carolina that the two were cousins, and the rest was history.

Carter and McGrady were teammates for two seasons, electrifying fans in attendance. McGrady is also in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, getting inducted in 2017.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire