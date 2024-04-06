Vince Carter, Walter Davis named to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

It’s finally official.

Former North Carolina Tar Heels greats Vince Carter and Walter Davis are heading to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The announcement was made on Saturday, during Final Four weekend in Phoenix, making it official after reports earlier in the week suggested they would be in.

The two are part of a 13-player class that also includes Jerry West, Chauncey Billups, Seimone Augustus, Michael Cooper, Dick Barnett Michele Timms, Charles Smith, Harley Redin, Bo Ryan, Doug Collins, and Herb Simon.

Carter and Davis became the 13th and 14th individuals from the North Carolina program to be inducted. The University has the most players in the Basketball Hall of Fame and trails only Kansas for total members in the Hall of Fame including coaches, broadcasters, and players.

Carter played three seasons at North Carolina, leading the Tar Heels to the Final Four in 1997 and 1998. He then went on to play 22 seasons in the NBA and is the only player to play in four different decades.

Davis is the uncle of current UNC head coach Hubert Davis and played four seasons at North Carolina. He scored 1,863 points in his career, playing under Dean Smith. He was the fifth overall pick in the 1977 NBA draft and retired as the career leader in points for the Phoenix Suns with 15,666.

The induction ceremony will take place on August 17th in Springfield, Mass.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire